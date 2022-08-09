Plans to upgrade seven level crossings in Britain submitted to DfT

Posted: 9 August 2022 | Elliot Robinson (Global Railway Review) |

A TWAO application has been submitted that outlines plans to upgrade seven level crossings as part of the £194m Cambridge re-signalling programme.

A Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) application has been submitted to the Department for Transport (DfT) which seek powers to upgrade seven level crossings as part of the £194 million Cambridge re-signalling programme.

Seven level crossings (six in Cambridgeshire and one in Norfolk) are set to be upgraded as part of the wider re-signalling programme. The TWAO application seeks the permission to purchase additional land required at each level crossing site. The additional land will allow the installation of new level crossing equipment and upgrade the crossings to full barriers with either obstacle detection or CCTV technology.

The seven level crossings set to be upgraded are Dimmocks Cote, Waterbeach, Milton Fen, Meldreth Road, Six Mile Bottom, Dullingham and Croxton (Norfolk).

Network Rail’s major re-signalling programme for the wider Cambridge area will deliver significant benefits for all rail users by upgrading signals, power and communications systems that are coming to their end of their operational life. Over 700 assets are set to be replaced with state-of-the-art signalling technology delivered by Alstom.

