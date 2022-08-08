EMR £2.56 million Nottingham train depot upgrade completed

Posted: 8 August 2022 | Elliot Robinson (Global Railway Review) |

EMR have finished £2.56m improvements at Eastcroft depot, which provides essential maintenance for trains that operate right across the country

East Midland Railway’s (EMR) £2.56 million upgrade of Nottingham’s Eastcroft train depot has been successfully completed, allowing more trains to be stabled at the key regional hub. The significant investment allows the depot to stable more trains at a time, while other improvements include more fuel pumps and an upgrade to the train cleaning facilities. EMR also partnered with Network Rail to fit a new lighting system to the site, helping to improve safety at the London Road depot.

Eastcroft provides the day-to-day maintenance of the EMR Regional fleet, a very complex operation as the fleet is split into three different types of train, known as Class 156, 158 and 170s. The investment at the depot will help EMR to deliver the current timetable and also support the further development of EMR Regional services.

“On behalf of EMR, I would like to thank all the staff and partners who have worked so hard over the last few months to complete this important project to time and budget,” Neil Bamford, Fleet Director at East Midlands Railway, said. “The improvements are a significant upgrade to the city’s depot and will help to improve the overall service we can provide to EMR Regional customers, providing our teams with more flexibility and resilience.”

“It’s been a pleasure to work with East Midlands Railway on this significant upgrade at Eastcroft Depot,” Deborah Fairweather, Senior Sponsor for Network Rail, said. “We’re now providing better facilities for railway workers and more space for trains, a benefit which is ultimately passed on to passengers through a more flexible and reliable service.”