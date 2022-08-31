Akiem orders 65 Vectron locomotives from Siemens Mobility

Posted: 31 August 2022 | Global Railway Review |

The order of 65 Vectron AC and Vectron MS locomotives is part of an existing framework agreement.

Credit: Siemens Mobility

Specialist leasing rolling stock company, Akiem, has ordered 65 Vectron AC and Vectron MS locomotives from Siemens Mobility. The order was placed as part of a framework agreement for the purchase of locomotives that was signed in December 2021. The first locomotives from this call are to be delivered in mid-2024. Akiem previously ordered 20 Vectron locomotives from Siemens Mobility last December.

The ordered locomotives have a maximum power of 6.4 megawatts and can be delivered with a top speed of either 200km/h or 230km/h. They can be used for cross-border freight transport as well as fast passenger service in many European countries.

Albrecht Neumann, CEO Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, said: “Following the signing of the framework contract with Akiem and a first order in December, this marks the first order for a large number of units. We are especially pleased that the Vectron, with its unique modular design, will be making a significant contribution in the Akiem fleet to cross-border European freight and passenger service. With this order, we have also reached the milestone of 1,500 sold Vectrons: clear proof of customer satisfaction.”

Fabien Rochefort, CEO of the Akiem Group, said: “We are delighted to be increasing our fleet of Vectron locomotives. We look forward to offering passenger and freight operators throughout Europe the fleet they need as a sustainable and reliable service. We are convinced that the 85 Vectrons ordered by Akiem since December will meet our customers’ expectations.”