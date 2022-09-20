Europe’s Rail announce Call for Proposals 2022-2 at InnoTrans

At InnoTrans 2022, Europe’s Rail has announced its Call for Proposals 2022-2 which is worth over €35 million.

Against the backdrop of InnoTrans 2022, Europe’s Rail have announced a Call for Proposals 2022-2, worth €35.8 million. The Call was officially launched in presence of the European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean and is open for applications and submissions until 14 December.

Projects worth €35.8 million, against €14.7 million funding, are expected to be funded under the Europe’s Rail 2022-2 Call for Proposals for Exploratory Research and Other Activities, within the framework of the Europe’s Rail Amended Work Programme 2022-2024.

With three topics under Destination 7 (Innovation on New Approaches for Guided Transport Modes) and seven topics under Destination 8 (Exploratory Research and Other Activities), this second Call of 2022 of the Europe’s Rail programme is expected to raise high interest in the research and scientific community, and beyond.

With this Call for Proposals 2022-2, the Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking intends also to build a network of the rail scientific and research community, including the funding of PhD programmes. It will strengthen, expand, and optimise railway research and innovation capabilities through the sharing of world-class national facilities in Europe to contribute to the Europe’s Rail programme or other funded multi-national programmes. As from 2023, all the activities launched during 2022 will be operational and start delivering results.

“These calls for proposals are an invitation to Europe’s best and brightest researchers and innovators to get involved in building a modern, efficient, and reliable rail network, one that attracts passengers in droves, and companies en masse,” Adina Vălean, the European Commissioner for Transport, said. “The call budget is also clear evidence of the European Commission’s commitment to rail, and to the Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking’s role in ensuring that it is fit for the future.”

“The new Europe’s Rail call is a great opportunity for the scientific and research community for an increased involvement in the Europe’s Rail Research and Innovation activities,” Professor Angela Di Febbraro, Chair of the Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking Scientific Committee, said. “As Chair of the Scientific Committee, I look with high interest to all the topics included and I count on a major participation. This Call complements the first one, where more than 200 participants are expected to be involved. The Scientific Committee has great expectations from this work that will pave the way also to future calls in the years to come.”