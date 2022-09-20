European Commissioner for Transport opens InnoTrans 2022

Adina Vălean, the European Commissioner for Transport, and Dr. Volker Wissing, the Federal Transport Minister, led the InnoTrans 2022 opening ceremony.

Credit: @AdinaValean

In front of over 1,000 invited guests, the InnoTrans 2022 opening ceremony was led by Adina Vălean, the European Commissioner for Transport, and Dr. Volker Wissing, the Federal Transport Minister. The focus of the opening ceremony was primarily around the current state of rail, the challenges it faces, and sustainable mobility in the industry.

“Rarely has the rail industry been faced with the challenges it has now,” Dr. Volker Wissing, Federal Transport Minister, said. “The war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and increasing passenger demands have led to these challenges. We, as an industry, need to stay together and accept these challenges head on.”

In her speech to the attendees of InnoTrans 2022, Adiana Vălean continued on the theme of togetherness in the industry. She highlighted the need for willingness across the industry to work together and use investments to meet sustainability targets.

“Rail has suffered from a lack of investment, but EU member states have settled for the lack of investment,” Adina Vălean, European Commissioner for Transport, said. “EU member states need to ask themselves if they are ready to invest more of their transport budget into rail, contributing to more capacity in rail, while companies need to ask themselves if they are ready to improve. The European Commission is ready to help but we cannot do it all alone.”