VDB rethink mobility at InnoTrans 2022

The German Railway Industry Association hosted a Dialogue Forum on day two of InnoTrans exploring the future of mobility amongst climate change solutions.

The German Railway Industry Association (VDB) hosted a Dialogue Forum on the second day of InnoTrans 2022. The topic was titled “Rethink Mobility: Innovation paths to a new era of intelligent climate solutions” and it centred all around what the future of mobility looks like amongst climate change solutions. While several panalists had to pull out of the event for personal reasons, including VDB Managing Director Dr. Ben Möbius, the discussion featured many exciting and unique points around the topic.

Josef Doppelbauer, Executive Director for the ERA, held the stand for 10 minutes as he discussed the topic. He explored how digitalisation will be key to the mobility of tomorrow and how sharing data should become the norm for the industry.

“European Union transport contributes to 75 per cent emissions,” Josef Doppelbauer, Executive Director for the ERA, said. “However, 72 per cent of these emissions are automotive, only 0.4 per cent of these emissions are from rail. Rail can and should be the mobility of tomorrow.”

Henrik Hololei, Director General of DG MOVE and European Commission, and Markus Fritz, Vice President of Main Line Signalling for Thales Deutschland, were also panellists at the event.

“To deliver on our promises we need to think European,” Henrik Holoei, Director General of DG MOVE and European Commission, said. “We need to become more competitive, having a sustainable rail system is essential for success.”