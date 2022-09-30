InnoTrans 2022 in pictures

Posted: 30 September 2022 | Global Railway Review |

With 137,394 visitor numbers official announced through the doors of the Messe Berlin, we take a look back at InnoTrans 2022 with a selection of photos taken by the Global Railway Review team.

InnoTrans is the leading international trade fair for transport technology. Organisations from across the rail sector make the most of this four-day event with a variety of exhibitions, displays and panels. The Global Railway Review team was in Berlin, reporting on the latest news and stories from the event, and taking the opportunity to meet and network with contacts old and new.

The setting

With so many companies coming from across the globe, InnoTrans is not a small event. It needs a large venue in order to display the many products and solutions available to the industry, as well as additional space for all the outdoor displays.

Panel discussions and talks

InnoTrans holds a variety of opportunities for rail experts and leaders to share experiences, exchange ideas and views, and discuss ways forward to progress rail’s transformation. With the Opening Ceremony, Speakers’ Corners, Dialogue Forums and at-stand presentations, InnoTrans delegates have plenty of options to join the audiences and learn more about the latest trends and challenges.

Interviews

It was great to see the rail industry come together in person after an extended absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Railway Review took full advantage of this, speaking to many people in the industry. Below are some behind the scenes shots and photos with just a few of those we had interviews with. Look out for these interviews to be published on our website soon!

Rolling stock and components

InnoTrans gives the perfect opportunity for rolling stock manufacturers to display their latest vehicles. With many being unvielled at the event, these vehicles are on the cutting edge of technology.

Meetings with the industry

After an absence of in-person events due to the pandemic, Global Railway Review took the opportunity to meet with contacts during InnoTrans. It was great to see so many people in-person once again.