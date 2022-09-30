Recommended

OUT NOW: Latest Global Railway Review Issue 4
READ NOW : In-Depth Focus: Technologies for Greener Rail Freight Operations
REGISTER YOUR INTEREST: Digital Rail Live 7-8 November 2022
WATCH NOW: Evolution of mission-critical communications in the railway industry
Download our 2022 media planner
NEW WEBINAR: Accelerate the digital rail journey with agile cloud networking 30 Nov 09:00 GMT
news

InnoTrans 2022 in pictures

Posted: 30 September 2022 | | No comments yet

With 137,394 visitor numbers official announced through the doors of the Messe Berlin, we take a look back at InnoTrans 2022 with a selection of photos taken by the Global Railway Review team.

InnoTrans 2022

InnoTrans is the leading international trade fair for transport technology. Organisations from across the rail sector make the most of this four-day event with a variety of exhibitions, displays and panels. The Global Railway Review team was in Berlin, reporting on the latest news and stories from the event, and taking the opportunity to meet and network with contacts old and new.

The setting

With so many companies coming from across the globe, InnoTrans is not a small event. It needs a large venue in order to display the many products and solutions available to the industry, as well as additional space for all the outdoor displays.

 

InnoTrans 2022

A section of the Outdoor Display area

InnoTrans 2022

A section of the Outdoor Display area

InnoTrans 2022

InnoTrans flags flying

 

InnoTrans 2022

The Global Railway Review team ready for the day.

GRR Team

The Global Railway Review team at our stand

Panel discussions and talks

InnoTrans holds a variety of opportunities for rail experts and leaders to share experiences, exchange ideas and views, and discuss ways forward to progress rail’s transformation. With the Opening Ceremony, Speakers’ Corners, Dialogue Forums and at-stand presentations, InnoTrans delegates have plenty of options to join the audiences and learn more about the latest trends and challenges.

Josef Doppelbauer

Josef Doppelbauer, Executive Director of the European Railway Agency (ERA)

Adina Valean

Adina Vălean, the European Commissioner for Transport.

Alexander Kamyshin, CEO of Ukrainian Railways, addressed the InnoTrans 2022 audience during the opening ceremony to explain that the last 219 days of the Ukraine war have “shown the importance of railways not only as a backbone of the economy but also of security.” He also sadly mentioned that the organisation has lost 244 railways staff since the start of the invasion, with many others seriously injured.

Dr. Volker Wissing, the Federal Transport Minister

Dr. Volker Wissing, the Federal Transport Minister.

The Digitalisation as a pathfinder for autonomous rail transport and the road ahead panel.

The Digitalisation as a pathfinder for autonomous rail transport and the road ahead panel.

ERTMS: A key driver for future mobility in Europe

The ERTMS: A key driver for future mobility in Europe panel

InnoTrans 2022

Mobility+ Corner

InnoTrans 2022

DB Innovation Forum

Interviews

It was great to see the rail industry come together in person after an extended absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Railway Review took full advantage of this, speaking to many people in the industry. Below are some behind the scenes shots and photos with just a few of those we had interviews with. Look out for these interviews to be published on our website soon!

InnoTrans

Global Railway Review Editor interview Bernd Eder, COO of Kontron Transportation

InnoTrans

Michael Meyer zu Hörste from DLR was interviewed

InnoTrans

Interview in action with Michael Jung from Syslogic

Craig Waters, Global Railway Review with Joeley Pettit, ARA

Craig Waters, Global Railway Review, with Joeley Pettit, Australasian Railway Association

Guillaume Vendroux, DELMIA CEO, Dassault Systèmes

Interview with Guillaume Vendroux, DELMIA CEO, Dassault Systèmes

Josef Doppelbauer

Craig Waters, Global Railway Review, with Josef Doppelbauer, Executive Director, European Railway Agency (ERA)

RIA

Craig Waters, Global Railway Review with Darren Caplan and David Clarke, RIA

Rolling stock and components

InnoTrans gives the perfect opportunity for rolling stock manufacturers to display their latest vehicles. With many being unvielled at the event, these vehicles are on the cutting edge of technology.

Exterior of the train

Hitachi Rail’s new ‘Blues Train’ for Trenitalia

CRRC

CRRC locomotive on display

Newag train

Newag presented the hybrid Impuls 2 locomotive, which has an innovative energy storage device, on day two of InnoTrans. The vehicle will run on the Szczecin – Kołobrzeg route, and is painted in the colours of the European Union.

Interior of the Impulsa 2

Interior of the Impulsa 2

Interior of the Impulsa 2 – defibrillator in carriage

Interior of the Impulsa 2 – Space for Bikes or luggage

Stadler FLIRT H2

Stadler unveiled its FLIRT H2 hydrogen train during the second day of the event. It was also confirmed during the event that these zero emission locomotives would be used in California, thanks to an MoU signed between Stadler, Caltrans and calSTA.

The new FLIRT (Fast, Light, Intercity and Regional Train) train

The new FLIRT (Fast, Light, Intercity and Regional Train) train was manufactured by Stadler and will be used by Transport for Wales

Toilet

Interior of TfW’s new FLIRT – The onboard toilet

Interior of TfW’s new FLIRT – The corridor of the vehicle

Interior

Interior of TfW’s new FLIRT – Seating space

Interior of TfW’s new FLIRT – Seating size

DB revealed a new freight train during the event. This climate-friendly freight train of the future can even be used on routes without overhead lines. This dual-powered locomotive can be operated with both electricity and biofuel, while the m² freight wagons are modular and flexible with digital automatic coupling that will speed up operations.

Engine

DB also unveiled it’s latest track maintenance machine, a hybrid 09 tamper nicknamed Hulk, at a joint ceremony with supplier Plasser & Theurer.

Interior of the hybrid-drive tamper

Interior of the hybrid-drive tamper

InnoTrans 2022

Alstom’s Traxx locomotive for CFL Cargo

Meetings with the industry

After an absence of in-person events due to the pandemic, Global Railway Review took the opportunity to meet with contacts during InnoTrans. It was great to see so many people in-person once again.

Siemens InnoTrans

Jess Russell, Global Railway Review, with members of the Siemens team

Dassault InnoTrans

Sam Pirani, Global Railway Review, with Victoria Martinez, Dassault Systèmes

Zedas InnoTrans

Sam Pirani and Joanna Kirby, Global Railway Review, with Ulrike Gollasch, ZEDAS GmbH

Axon InnoTrans

Dan Birchmoore, Global Railway Review, with Kilian Ulm and Jeremy Acklam from Axon Vibe

Kontron Transportation

Jess Russell, Global Railway Review, with Susanne Schalek and Kathrin Lemberger from Kontron Transportation

Related topics

, ,

Related organisations

Related regions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.