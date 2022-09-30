InnoTrans 2022 in pictures

With 137,394 visitor numbers official announced through the doors of the Messe Berlin, we take a look back at InnoTrans 2022 with a selection of photos taken by the Global Railway Review team.
InnoTrans is the leading international trade fair for transport technology. Organisations from across the rail sector make the most of this four-day event with a variety of exhibitions, displays and panels. The Global Railway Review team was in Berlin, reporting on the latest news and stories from the event, and taking the opportunity to meet and network with contacts old and new.
The setting
With so many companies coming from across the globe, InnoTrans is not a small event. It needs a large venue in order to display the many products and solutions available to the industry, as well as additional space for all the outdoor displays.
A section of the Outdoor Display area
A section of the Outdoor Display area
InnoTrans flags flying
The Global Railway Review team ready for the day.
The Global Railway Review team at our stand
Panel discussions and talks
InnoTrans holds a variety of opportunities for rail experts and leaders to share experiences, exchange ideas and views, and discuss ways forward to progress rail’s transformation. With the Opening Ceremony, Speakers’ Corners, Dialogue Forums and at-stand presentations, InnoTrans delegates have plenty of options to join the audiences and learn more about the latest trends and challenges.
Josef Doppelbauer, Executive Director of the European Railway Agency (ERA)
Adina Vălean, the European Commissioner for Transport.
Alexander Kamyshin, CEO of Ukrainian Railways, addressed the InnoTrans 2022 audience during the opening ceremony to explain that the last 219 days of the Ukraine war have “shown the importance of railways not only as a backbone of the economy but also of security.” He also sadly mentioned that the organisation has lost 244 railways staff since the start of the invasion, with many others seriously injured.
Dr. Volker Wissing, the Federal Transport Minister.
The Digitalisation as a pathfinder for autonomous rail transport and the road ahead panel.
The ERTMS: A key driver for future mobility in Europe panel
Mobility+ Corner
DB Innovation Forum
Interviews
It was great to see the rail industry come together in person after an extended absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Railway Review took full advantage of this, speaking to many people in the industry. Below are some behind the scenes shots and photos with just a few of those we had interviews with. Look out for these interviews to be published on our website soon!
Global Railway Review Editor interview Bernd Eder, COO of Kontron Transportation
Michael Meyer zu Hörste from DLR was interviewed
Interview in action with Michael Jung from Syslogic
Craig Waters, Global Railway Review, with Joeley Pettit, Australasian Railway Association
Interview with Guillaume Vendroux, DELMIA CEO, Dassault Systèmes
Craig Waters, Global Railway Review, with Josef Doppelbauer, Executive Director, European Railway Agency (ERA)
Craig Waters, Global Railway Review with Darren Caplan and David Clarke, RIA
Rolling stock and components
InnoTrans gives the perfect opportunity for rolling stock manufacturers to display their latest vehicles. With many being unvielled at the event, these vehicles are on the cutting edge of technology.
Hitachi Rail’s new ‘Blues Train’ for Trenitalia
CRRC locomotive on display
Newag presented the hybrid Impuls 2 locomotive, which has an innovative energy storage device, on day two of InnoTrans. The vehicle will run on the Szczecin – Kołobrzeg route, and is painted in the colours of the European Union.
Interior of the Impulsa 2
Interior of the Impulsa 2 – defibrillator in carriage
Interior of the Impulsa 2 – Space for Bikes or luggage
Stadler unveiled its FLIRT H2 hydrogen train during the second day of the event. It was also confirmed during the event that these zero emission locomotives would be used in California, thanks to an MoU signed between Stadler, Caltrans and calSTA.
The new FLIRT (Fast, Light, Intercity and Regional Train) train was manufactured by Stadler and will be used by Transport for Wales
Interior of TfW’s new FLIRT – The onboard toilet
Interior of TfW’s new FLIRT – The corridor of the vehicle
Interior of TfW’s new FLIRT – Seating space
Interior of TfW’s new FLIRT – Seating size
DB revealed a new freight train during the event. This climate-friendly freight train of the future can even be used on routes without overhead lines. This dual-powered locomotive can be operated with both electricity and biofuel, while the m² freight wagons are modular and flexible with digital automatic coupling that will speed up operations.
DB also unveiled it’s latest track maintenance machine, a hybrid 09 tamper nicknamed Hulk, at a joint ceremony with supplier Plasser & Theurer.
Interior of the hybrid-drive tamper
Alstom’s Traxx locomotive for CFL Cargo
Meetings with the industry
After an absence of in-person events due to the pandemic, Global Railway Review took the opportunity to meet with contacts during InnoTrans. It was great to see so many people in-person once again.
Jess Russell, Global Railway Review, with members of the Siemens team
Sam Pirani, Global Railway Review, with Victoria Martinez, Dassault Systèmes
Sam Pirani and Joanna Kirby, Global Railway Review, with Ulrike Gollasch, ZEDAS GmbH
Dan Birchmoore, Global Railway Review, with Kilian Ulm and Jeremy Acklam from Axon Vibe
Jess Russell, Global Railway Review, with Susanne Schalek and Kathrin Lemberger from Kontron Transportation
