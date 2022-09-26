Alpha Trains order 15 Siemens Mobility Vectron MS locomotives

5 SHARES

As part of a framework agreement with Siemens Mobility, Alpha Trains have order 15 additional Vectron MS locomotives.

Credit: Csaba Stahl

Alpha Trains has ordered 15 additional Vectron MS locomotives. These locomotives are part of a framework agreement signed in November 2021 with Siemens Mobility. With this latest order, Alpha Trains provides its customers with more than 65 Vectron locomotives and increases the Alpha Trains locomotives fleet to 463 locomotives from a wide range of manufacturers, series, and homologations for 21 European countries.

The new Vectron MS locomotives, with a maximum power of 6.4 megawatts and a top speed of 200km/h, complement the existing Alpha Trains fleet of Vectron AC and Vectron Dual Mode models. The Vectrons will be manufactured at the Siemens Mobility plant in Munich-Allach.

“The recent purchase of these additional locomotives underlines our strong and long-term partnership with Siemens Mobility,” Fernando Pérez, Managing Director of the Locomotives Division of Alpha Trains, said. “The reliable Vectron platform in combination with our attractive leasing offers enables our customers to perform flexible and reliable transports.”

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. It is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services.

Alpha Trains is a leading rolling stock lessor in Europe. A total of 130 employees from 17 countries work in offices in Luxembourg, Antwerp, Cologne, Madrid, Paris, and Warsaw. Alpha Trains owns more than 950 locomotives and passenger trains and offers tailor-made leasing solutions, comprehensive know-how in maintenance and vehicle repairs as well as long-term experience in the financing of new-build projects. Alpha Trains’ fleets are in use at many public and private operators in 22 European countries. Alpha Trains’ shareholders are APG, Arcus European Trains, PGGM and Swiss Life.