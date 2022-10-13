Businesses across the UK encouraged to become HS2 supplier

Posted: 13 October 2022

HS2 has launched a new supplier guide to help businesses of all sizes across the UK unlock millions of pounds in new contract opportunities with HS2’s construction partners.

Artist impression of HS2 trains at a platform. Credit: HS2 Ltd

Construction of the first phase of Britain’s new high-speed railway, between Birmingham and London, is expected to generate around 400,000 contracts, with an estimated £25 billion worth of opportunities expected to flow out into the wider supply chain over the coming years. And now, businesses of all sizes, right across the UK, are encouraged to register their interest in becoming an HS2 supplier and access the multi-million pound pipeline of contract opportunities with HS2’s construction partners.

HS2’s new supplier guide sets out its strategic goals and buying objectives, and introduces the Tier 1 construction partners together with links to their procurement and supply chain teams. It also contains guidance on how suppliers, no matter what level they may sit within the value chain, can organise themselves and get ready to seize the opportunities of working on HS2.

Now is the time for businesses to get HS2-ready

Ruth Todd, Chief Commercial Officer at HS2, said: “HS2 provided a lifeline to thousands of UK-based SMEs during the pandemic, and in these challenging economic times, it’s vital that British businesses of all sizes gear up to capitalise on the certainty that HS2 contracts provide. With a two-decade long construction programme ahead of us, our contractors need a robust, reliable, and resilient supply chain. Whether seeking to diversify or broaden their client base, now is the time for businesses to get HS2-ready.”

The visibility of HS2’s pipeline of contract opportunities is unrivalled for a project of its scale, demonstrating the drive to ensure that UK companies are in the best position to capitalise on upcoming contracts, regardless of which tier of the supply chain they are in.

HS2 stipulates that its construction partners must promote all subcontract opportunities on CompeteFor, where businesses can also set up a company profile, within minutes, and receive tailored alerts for opportunities that match their trade. HS2 also publishes all indirect contract opportunities on its website, with over 900 contract opportunities currently available.

HS2’s construction is already supporting over 27,000 jobs, with over 2,550 UK-based business actively engaged in the supply chain.