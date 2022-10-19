Grand Central record post-COVID passenger number increase

Grand Central have recorded the largest percentage point increase of passenger numbers of any operator post COVID-19.

Following the publication of ORR’s latest passenger numbers, where Grand Central topped the table as the train operator with the highest relative increase in numbers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grand Central has now recorded the largest percentage point increase in the latest quarter.

“We’re thrilled to see us ahead of every other train operator in the country for more passengers choosing to travel with us compared to the start of the pandemic,” Sean English, Chief Operating Officer for Grand Central, said. “We’ve worked incredibly hard to encourage passengers to return to travelling with Grand Central and the ORR figures prove that not only are they returning, but they are travelling with us more than they were before COVID-19. It’s also fantastic to see the overall figures for the industry increasing every quarter, which shows the commitment of all of the train operators to bring customers back to the railway. Thanks to our investment in marketing campaigns and digital technology, we’re sure these figures will continue to increase in the future.”

The ORR figures show April to June 2021, compared to the same period in 2022. Grand Central’s figures have increased by 77.6 per cent, bringing the overall figure to 112 per cent based on pre-pandemic numbers.