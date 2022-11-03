Recommended

OUT NOW: Latest Global Railway Review Issue 5
READ NOW : In-Depth Focus: Technologies for Greener Rail Freight Operations
REGISTER YOUR INTEREST: Digital Rail Live 7-8 November 2022
WATCH NOW: Evolution of mission-critical communications in the railway industry
Download our 2022 media planner
NEW WEBINAR: Accelerate the digital rail journey with agile cloud networking 30 Nov 09:00 GMT
news

Next phase of electrification work begins on the Midland Main Line

Network Rail have begun a new phase of electrification on the Midland Main Line between London and Leicester.

Network rail electrification

Credit: Network Rail

As part of the Midland Main Line electrification, Network Rail will now start to drive steel columns as deep as seven metres into the ground to lay the foundations for the overhead line equipment needed to power electric and bi-mode trains in the future. The multi-million-pound programme supports the Government’s ambitions for decarbonisation and aims to deliver a greener, more reliable railway to connect passengers right the way between London and Sheffield, via Nottingham and Derby.

MML piling infographic

MML piling infographic – Credit: Network Rail

Related news you will enjoy:

ORR publish assessment of Network Rail’s train service performance

Network Rail complete Carstairs Junction electrification

The Midland Main Line Upgrade

The route between London and Corby has already been upgraded and electrified in 2021. This next phase of major work will see a 12-mile section between Market Harborough and Wigston brought up to speed to eventually connect the entire route. Most of the work will be done overnight while there are no trains running to keep railway workers safe and to keep disruption to a minimum. This latest programme of piling will run until August 2023 to ready the line for electric wires to be installed throughout 2023.

“Starting this next phase of work is a huge step forward for the Midland Main Line Upgrade,” Gavin Crook, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail, said. “It adds to the important work we’ve already completed to transform journeys between London and Corby and sees us work towards a fully electrified route. We’re excited to offer passengers a more reliable, greener railway which is fit for the future, encourages more people to travel by train, and supports economic growth along the way.”

Overhead line equipment ready to be installed between Market Harborough and Wigston – Credit: Network Rail