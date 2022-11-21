HS2 release new Euston station design images

The new images reveals updated plans for both the station building and the surrounding urban realm.

HS2 Euston station design update November 2022 - Southern View. Credit: HS2 Ltd

HS2 Ltd is gearing up to welcome the local community to a series of events to share details of the developing design for the new HS2 Euston station.

The team will be revealing updated plans for both the station building and the surrounding urban realm, and want to hear from the local community and public about the proposals.

The events are part of the year-long engagement programme, as the final touches are made to the proposals for the station design. HS2’s station at Euston will not only be a vital new transport hub, it will also revitalise the Euston area, making it a vibrant place to live and work.

HS2’s Euston Area Director, Laurence Whitbourn, said: “We are working hard to incorporate community feedback into our designs for Euston and make the station and surrounding area a place that local residents and rail passengers can enjoy and feel proud of. We hope to welcome members of the local community to our events so they can understand the proposals for HS2 Euston station and have their say on its future.”

Initial events were held in May and June 2022 when the new design for the station was revealed, updated from a previous iteration, in response to feedback from nearly 500 members of the public. The proposals are based on a less complex, more efficient, 10-platform station, which can now be built in a single stage. HS2 is now sharing changes made since then in response to feedback from the public and is also revealing new elements of the design.

The updates since spring 2022 include proposals for the southern entrance building for the London Underground, a new transport operators’ building, as well as plans for accessibility and open spaces. The newly revealed elements stay true to the overall design vision, and ambition to create a public space that is accessible and vibrant, with a mix of community and passenger uses.

The team developing the plans is made up of Arup, WSP, Grimshaw, Haptic and LDA Design, working into HS2’s Station Construction Partner, Mace Dragados JV (MDJV).

In Spring 2023, HS2 Ltd will provide the community with a further update and explain how feedback has been used to help shape the final design.