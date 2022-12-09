GGT and Stimio join forces on maintenance solution for railway gearboxes

Posted: 9 December 2022 | Global Railway Review |

Stimio is teaming with GGT GMEINDER GETRIEBETECHNIK GmbH for a predictive maintenance solution for gearboxes in railway applications.

GGT GMEINDER GETRIEBETECHNIK GmbH has recently developed an innovative oil-condition sensor that monitors all critical operating data from the gearbox. The GGT-GearSaver® sensor can monitor metal abrasion, temperature, oil quality, relative humidity, oil level – and thus help determine the time until the next oil change. With this new sensor, the service life and operating costs of gearboxes can be optimised. GGT-GearSaver can be mounted in nearly any gearbox from any manufacturer.

The GMEINDER team called upon Stimio’s digitalisation expertise to add connectivity to the GGT-GearSaver sensor, thus allowing collected data to be sent to the cloud in a secure and reliable manner. Stimio’s Railnet, a railway-certified IoT gateway, already greatly deployed within Stimio’s historical customer SNCF, is used to collect and transmit data from up to 8 GGT-GearSaver sensors. Gathered data will be processed by GGT’s experts and made available to its customers via Oxygen, Stimio’s Cloud Platform, giving them insights, maintenance recommendations and action prescriptions.

“We are pleased to have GGT as a customer,” David Dorval, CEO of Stimio, said. “This partnership once again demonstrates the modularity of our solution. As leaders in the digitalisation of railways, increasing efficiency and availability, reducing maintenance and operating costs are key factors that we take very seriously and that motivate us on a daily basis.”

“We found with Stimio the perfect partner to integrate our GGT-GearSaver system,” Dr. Wolfgang Fischer, CEO of GGT GMEINDER GETRIEBETECHNIK GmbH, said. “By combining our sensor technology with Stimio’s hardware and digital expertise, we bring value to our customers and help them to lower the total cost of ownership for railway gearboxes.“