Alstom to equip Pendolino trains and electric vehicles with ETCS level 2

Alstom has signed an agreement with ČD-Telematika to equip 7 Pendolinos and 66 electric vehicles with ETCS Level 2.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has received an order from ČD-Telematika to supply ETCS (European Train Control System) Level 2 for 7 Pendolino vehicles of the Line 680 and for 66 electric vehicles of the Line 471. Both agreements commit Alstom to deliver ETCS system, including the design and implementation of the solution. The ETCS system will be supplemented by national functionalities to allow trains operation in the Czech Republic and in Slovakia.

“I am proud that we offer adaptable, competitive signalling solutions capable of increasing train operation frequency and safety on rail,” Dan Kurucz, Managing Director of Alstom Czech Republic and Slovakia, said. “ETCS Level 2 is the optimal signalling solution for current needs and Alstom’s proven solution includes best-in-class features with a flexible, upgradeable design.”

“ČD-Telematika is one of the leaders in the field of retrofitting driving vehicles with the European Train Control System ETCS,” Jan Hobza, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ČD-Telematika, said. “We are really pleased to join forces with the leading ETCS supplier, Alstom, for the retrofitting of two of ČD’s major series, namely the 680 Pendolino and the 471 series known as CityElefant.”

ETCS level 2

European Train Control System Level 2 allows for a continuous digital radio communication with train movements based on signalling block occupation detection by the trackside system. It provides the highest safety protection and allows for network capacity increase when deployed without lineside signals or with lineside signals cancellation. Originally designed to harmonise cross-border rail traffic, ETCS Level 2 increases the speed, punctuality, and capacity of trains in total safety. The most advanced version of Level 2 (Baseline 3) features optimised braking curves for maximised operational performance and increased passenger comfort. This version also enhances odometric performance, enabling drivers to select the appropriate speed in strict compliance with SIL4, the highest level of safety under EN 50129.

Alstom Group’s signalling facility in Charleroi, global centre of excellence, will be responsible for the engineering of the various signalling systems and for the delivery of the on-board equipment. Alstom will also provide maintenance for a 10-year period, including spare parts and repairs.

The award of this contract confirms Alstom’s leading position in the railway signalling system market. In Europe, over 70% of trains equipped with a European-made ETCS chose an Alstom system. This latest-generation Level 2 train control and supervision system is already being successfully implemented by Alstom in Norway, in Belgium as well as in the Czech Republic. It’s now being deployed on the high-speed trains of Deutsche Bahn throughout Germany, and on S-Bahn suburban trains by Alstom and competitors in the Stuttgart region, as well as on various projects in Spain, UK, India, and Australia.