CHSRA celebrates creating over 10,000 construction jobs

The California High-Speed Rail Authority have officially created more than 10,000 construction jobs since the start of high-speed rail construction.

FRA Administrator Amit Bose speaks at the celebratory conference - Credit: CHSRA

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) have celebrated a historic milestone, announcing the creation of more than 10,000 construction jobs since the start of high-speed rail construction. Most of these jobs have gone to Central Valley residents and men and women from disadvantaged communities.

In partnership with the local and State Building and Construction Trades Council and the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board, CHSRA works alongside skilled laborers including electricians, cement masons, steel workers and others who are helping bring the first high-speed rail system in the U.S. to life while contributing to the local economy across five Central Valley counties.

“Ten thousand jobs created is one of many milestones to come on this historic project, and the Federal Railroad Administration remains committed to strengthening state partnerships to advance even more progress and deliver the passenger rail benefits people want and deserve,” Amit Bose, FRA Administrator, said. “This is an opportunity to celebrate jobs and what these jobs are creating. High-speed rail will revolutionise travel in California and contribute to a greener future, resulting in less congestion on our roads and at our airports.”

“The California high-speed rail project is creating more than just jobs – it’s creating good-paying careers in trades that will continue to grow and develop the Central Valley region long after the first high-speed trains go into operation,” Toks Omishakin, California Transportation Secretary, said. “I have personally met with the women and men building this transformative project, and the tremendous pride they feel is palpable.”

“The success of this project is owed in large part to the hard-working women and men who are building the bridges, overpasses and structures that will carry the nation’s first high-speed trains,” Brian Kelly, CEO of CHSRA, said. “These jobs are good-paying union jobs that have allowed individuals from all backgrounds to stay local and thrive. Their stories and personal commitment to the hard work keep us moving in the right direction. We are truly appreciative for their efforts.”

On average, more than 1,000 workers are dispatched each day to a high-speed rail construction site. Within the Central Valley, 3,367 jobs have gone to workers from Fresno County, 1,891 from Kern County, 1,007 from Tulare County, 430 from Madera County and 367 from Kings County.

“California’s high-speed rail project continues to deliver on its promise to create thousands of high road jobs for a diverse and inclusive group of Californians,” Andrew Meredith, President of the State Building & Construction Trades Council of California, said. “As the project proceeds, the level of job creation will only magnify. The jobs being created offer barrier-free pathways to the middle class in communities where access to these opportunities has been historically limited. I look forward to working with the Authority to continue moving this project towards completion.”

California’s high-speed rail project is currently under design and construction across 171 miles. Design-builder contractors Tutor-Perini/Zachry/Parsons, Dragados-Flatiron/Joint Venture, and California Rail Builders have more than 30 active construction sites across the Central Valley.

Later in 2023, the high-speed rail project will mark another major milestone with the completion of the southernmost section of initial construction, Construction Package 4.