Canadian Government announces projects to reduce the impacts of climate change on rail

The Government of Canada is taking action to increase the resilience of Canada’s rail infrastructure while strengthening its supply chains.

Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Transport for Canada, has announced up to $5.4 million for 20 projects across Canada under the Rail Climate Change Adaptation Program, an initiative of the Rail Safety Improvement Program.

The Rail Climate Change Adaptation Program supports research, development, and implementation of innovative technologies, tools, and approaches to better identify and reduce the increasing risks and impacts of climate change on Canada’s rail sector.

The various recipients selected to receive funding will evaluate new designs and technologies, implement innovative technologies, and develop a better understanding of the risks and impacts of climate change on railways to address adaptation challenges such as:

Flooding

Fires

Permafrost degradation

More extreme operational temperatures.

Canada maintains one of the safest rail transportation systems in the world through shared efforts by partners, including governments, railway companies and communities. This funding will help address the impacts of climate change on our rail sector while creating good jobs for middle-class Canadians.

“Rail is one of the most efficient modes of transporting goods in Canada,” Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, said. “To further reduce disruption, keep our supply chains even stronger, and ensure Canadians receive affordable goods on time, we must continue to work to reduce the growing risks and impacts of climate change on Canada’s rail sector. This is why I am pleased to announce funding for 20 projects that will address supply chain and climate change challenges.”

“We’re building a more climate resilient country and investing in measures such as the Rail Climate Change Adaptation Program demonstrates the Government of Canada’s ongoing commitment – underpinned by our work on Canada’s first National Adaptation Strategy,” Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, said. “This rail safety programme will help prepare for the effects of climate change and ensure the safety and wellbeing of our families, communities and the environment well into the future, which is the whole point of adaptation.”

The Rail Climate Change Adaptation Program aims to enhance the resilience of Canada’s critical rail infrastructure and supply chains against climate change impacts. The program provides contribution funding to encourage Canadian railways to undertake proactive research to identify emerging climate change risks, and to develop effective mitigations/solutions.

Transport Canada’s Rail Safety Improvement Program plays an important role in addressing safety needs due to ongoing and emerging safety concerns across Canada. Since the program’s inception, about 800 projects have been funded across Canada which contribute to increasing safety at grade crossings and along rail lines, and to increase public confidence in Canada’s rail transportation system.