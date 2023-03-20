Network Rail being work on new railway footbridge at Strathbungo in Glasgow’s southside

Network Rail’s work to install the new railway footbridge on Glasgow’s southside is part of the Glasgow to Barrhead electrification project.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has started a four-month programme of work to construct a new railway footbridge at Strathbungo in Glasgow’s southside. It is part of the Glasgow to Barrhead electrification project – a Scottish Government investment to decarbonise passenger services across Scotland’s Railway by 2035.

The new structure, connecting Darnley Road and Moray Place, replaces the former 146-year-old footbridge which was recently rehomed with Caledonian Railway. Approximately 5,000 local residents and businesses were invited by Network Rail in the summer of 2021 to vote for their preferred footbridge design from three different options.

Through positive engagement and feedback from those who responded, the majority chose a bespoke curved design inspired by the former footbridge, with this receiving 85% of the votes cast.

The new steel truss structure will feature a toughened glass parapet to achieve a solid but open look. It will also incorporate elements that are sympathetic to the former one, including the black and white colouring of the new structure and balustrades that will match the railings already in place at Moray Place.

“This is a significant phase of the overall project, especially given the previous involvement of the community in helping to choose a footbridge for their neighbourhood,” Michelle McCaig, Project Manager for the bridge work at Network Rail, said. “Over the next three months, the structure will gradually start to emerge and by the summer it’ll reconnect Darnley Road and Moray Place. Given the community played such an important part in choosing the design of the new bridge, I’m confident the footbridge will enjoy the same standing as its predecessor.”

The former footbridge was rehomed in February 2023 with Caledonian Railway, a volunteer-run charity that restores, maintains and operates a heritage railway in Angus and will be installed as part of restoration work at Brechin station.