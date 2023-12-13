Alstom’s automated Innovia monorail is on Bangkok’s MRT

Posted: 13 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Alstom’s new Innovia monorail has been introduced to Bangkok’s MRT Pink Line. The new trains will be able to take 470,000 passengers daily.

Opening of Bangkok MRT Pink Line for trial passenger service (November 2023) by Thailand Prime Minister. Line is equipped with Alstom turnkey Innovia monorail system

Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces the entry of Bangkok’s MRT Pink Line into trial passenger service. The new rail service was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Thailand, Mr. Srettha Thavisin, on 21st November 2023 for free public trial until 30th December 2023. After successful public trial, the MRT Pink Line is planned to enter revenue service on 31st December 2023. The Northern Bangkok Monorail Company Limited, operators of the Pink Line, awarded Alstom the contract to supply the turnkey Innovia monorail system powering the Pink Line in 2017. Alstom has also provided a monorail system for Bangkok’s MRT Yellow Line which has been operational since July 2023.

Extending over 34.5 kilometres and featuring 30 stations across Chaeng Wattana and Ram Intra, the Pink Line will seamlessly integrate with five other rail lines to improve access to city’s east-west transport corridors. The Pink Line will also have two additional stations by 2025, which will further improve the connectivity between Bangkok and Nontaburi province.

Toby Tiberghien, Managing Director for East Asia at Alstom, commented on this significant event: “The inauguration of the Pink Line marks another critical milestone for Alstom in Thailand, as our second monorail system starts operation and showcases our expertise in delivering state-of-the-art mobility solutions. Through the Pink Line, we are proud to have supported our customer NBM and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) in extending Bangkok’s urban transit network to new city areas. This accomplishment reflects our ongoing commitment to innovating for more connected and efficient urban transportation.”

The project delivery, led by Alstom’s Turnkey regional hub in Bangkok, included system integration, installation and test and commissioning of the Innovia monorail trains, Cityflo 650 GOA4 driverless signalling, communication systems, power supply and conductor rail, track switches, platform screen doors and depot equipment. The Innovia monorail trainsets have been manufactured at the Alstom joint-venture CRRC Puzhen Alstom Transportation Systems Ltd. (PATS) in China.

In 2018, Alstom further solidified its commitment to the project by securing a 20-year service contract, ensuring a seamless operation from delivery to maintenance. This contract encompasses using Alstom’s advanced predictive maintenance tool, HealthHub, covering various aspects such as trains, signalling, and depot operations.

Alstom’s portfolio of fully automated, driverless turnkey transport solutions is the ideal solution for the particular challenges of Bangkok’s urban transportation. Designed to serve rapidly growing cities and dense urban areas, Innovia monorail systems are elevated and operate on dedicated guideways. This ensures a smooth service that does not interfere with surrounding road traffic. The solutions are characterised by exceptional route flexibility, outstanding availability and high efficiency in terms of passenger capacity, energy consumption and land use. The monorail also features spacious and open designs, low interior noise and vibrations as well as large windows to create a bright atmosphere and comfortable passenger experience.

With both Pink and Yellow Lines now in service, over 5 million residents in eastern and northern Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi provinces will have access to sustainable urban transportation and reduced travel time by up to 50%.

As the leading global provider of integrated urban solutions with over 50 years experience and 95 lines in commercial service worldwide, Alstom is a trusted partner to deliver integrated turnkey rail systems customised for every mobility need.