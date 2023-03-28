HS1 Ltd appoints first-ever Strategy & Regulation Director

HS1 Ltd has appointed Mattias Bjornfors as its first-ever Strategy & Regulation Director.

Credit: HS1

HS1 Ltd – the owner and operator of High Speed 1, the UK’s first section of high-speed rail – has announced the appointment of its first-ever Strategy & Regulation Director as the company looks to bolster its regulatory affairs expertise at a crucial time in the rail sector. Mattias Bjornfors, a regulatory affairs expert with over 18 years of experience, has been appointed to the role. As Strategy & Regulation Director, Bjornfors will help the company navigate upcoming key regulatory events and challenges – including the introduction of Great British Railways.

The role – which will take on responsibility for relationships with the Government, ORR and Great British Railways, as well as both present and any future operators – reflects the increasing importance for the rail industry to work effectively with the Government and for infrastructure operators to focus on its customers, as it handles some of the most significant challenges to the sector in decades.

As part of his role, Mattias will also develop and shape the strategic direction of the business to maximise opportunities for growth, in line with government objectives for the economy and the sector more broadly.

“The rail sector is facing an increasingly challenging landscape, but within that there are golden opportunities for companies such as HS1 Ltd to lead the way in innovating and creating a rail network fit for the 21st Century,” Mattias Bjornfors, Strategy & Regulation Director at HS1 Ltd, said. “I’m delighted to be supporting the UK’s only high-speed rail line and Green Gateway to Europe, to develop its strategic direction and customer focus as we look to rebuild and grow our domestic and international footprint.”

Prior to joining HS1 Ltd, Mattias spent more than a decade at Gatwick Airport – most recently as Head of Economics and Regulation – guiding regulation of the airport under independent ownership following the breakup of BAA.

Mattias has also held roles in the energy sector, including at EDF Energy and Ofgem, and previously worked at the Department of Trade and Industry. Mattias holds a degree in Financial Economics from the University of St Andrews and a Postgraduate Diploma in Economics for Competition Law from King’s College London.