Renfe awards CAF a contract for the supply of 29 Cercanías electric trains

0 SHARES

Renfe have awarded CAF a contract to supply 29 electric multiple units, with the option to expand the supply with up to nine additional electric trains.

Credit: Renfe

Renfe has awarded Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) a contract for the supply of 29 Cercanías electric trains for €192.7 million. The contract includes train maintenance for 15 years, as well as the possibility of expanding the supply with up to 9 additional electric trains.

The purchase of these 29 Cercanías units complements the acquisition of new Media Distancia trains in order to guarantee maximum efficiency in the operation of the new fleet and the lowest cost over a long period of time. This acquisition of trains is part of the Fleet Renewal Plan launched by Renfe in 2019, which will mean the renewal of approximately 50% of the trains dedicated to Public Service Obligations (OSP).

The new trains will rejuvenate the fleet, with the consequent increase in reliability and the reduction of incidents; an increase in energy efficiency; the adaptation to the obligations of implementation of accessibility; the replacement of diesel material and the increase in safety in the rail system.

As part of the Renfe Fleet Renewal Plan, Renfe is making the biggest investment effort in recent decades to renew and expand its train fleet, with a firm investment of more than €5,500 million that will allow the purchase or remodelling of 539 trains or locomotives, and that will generate around 52,000 new ones.