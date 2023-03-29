New EIM interim President announced

The Board of EIM has confirmed the appointment of Dyan Crowther as interim President of EIM, succeeding former President Gorm Frimannslund.

The Board of EIM has confirmed the appointment of Dyan Crowther, CEO of the rail infrastructure manager HS1, as interim President of EIM. The decision follows the end of the mandate of EIM’s former President Gorm Frimannslund as CEO of rail infrastructure manager Bane NOR. Dyan Crowther will chair the organisation and organise the elections of a new President in the next months.

“It has been a pleasure for me to steer the organisation during challenging times, such as the pandemic and the energy crisis,” Gorm Frimannslun, former President of EIM, said. “I especially valued the exchange with all members on issues of joint interest, such as investments, resilience, liberalisation, innovation but also ERTMS deployment. I would also like to thank my colleagues on the EIM Board, Dyan Crowther of HS1, John Voppen of ProRail and Alain Quinet of SNCF Réseau and of course EIM’s Executive Director, Monika Heiming.”

“On behalf of the entire Board and the members of EIM, I would like to thank Gorm for his great Presidency of EIM and his personal commitment,” Dyan Crowther, interim President of EIM, said. “Rail infrastructure managers connect Europe, people and economies. For HS1, connectivity with Europe is key for our business. Therefore, I value the exchange with my European colleagues as part of EIM and am looking forward to further building on our very close and fruitful co-operation as interim President. I see continued cooperation with all members of EIM as we contribute to the dynamic development of EIM.”