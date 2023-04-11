CFL cargo group announce new CEO

CFL cargo group has announced that Sébastien Hoffmann will succeed Laurence Zenner as CEO as of July 31st.

Credit: CFL multimodal

It has been announced that Sébastien Hoffmann will take over the management of the CFL cargo group as of July 1st, 2023. He will succeed Laurence Zenner as CEO.

Sébastien Hoffmann joined CFL cargo SA in 2009 and held several operational and managerial positions before being appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Luxembourg entity in July 2018. From 2021 on, he has been fulfilling different international positions in parallel.

These professional experiences will enable Hoffmann to play a key role in the development of the freight activities of CFL, both in Luxembourg and in the European countries in which the company is present.

CFL cargo, alongside its sister company CFL multimodal, is a service provider that covers the entire multimodal supply chain. With a European presence of 11 companies located in five countries, CFL cargo and CFL multimodal offer a range of transport and logistics services to meet the specific needs of their customers: combined and conventional rail transport, wagon maintenance, road transport and chartering, warehousing, tailor-made logistics services and customs agency. As a railway company and with the support of its subsidiaries in France, Germany and Sweden, CFL cargo serves many of the most important European rail axes.