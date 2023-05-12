Northern complete transformation of Merseyside station

Northern have finished work to improve facilities for passengers at Huyton station in Liverpool.

Credit: Northern

Work to transform a Merseyside station to improve facilities for Northern customers is now complete. The scheme at Huyton station includes a new and improved waiting area, a new ticket office desk and window. New automatic doors have also been installed as well as new seating on the platforms. The scheme, which was part-funded by Merseytravel, represents a £120,000 investment in the station.

A new, fully accessible toilet has also been installed featuring baby changing, grab rails and an audio description for customers with visual impairments. Customers can gain access via either a radar key, a train ticket QR code or video access linked directly to Northern’s 24hr customer contact centre and there is user activated multiple distress cords and low-level panic buttons.

A Braille map and wayfinding signage has been installed across the station so that visually impaired customers can navigate their way to platforms and facilities. Work was carried out by Seed architects and MJM contract services.

“The significant improvements to Huyton station will help to enhance the overall experience for our customers,” Chris Jackson, Regional Director at Northern, said. “Whether that’s buying a ticket, waiting for a train, or getting information about our services.”