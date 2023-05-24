Images: Network Rail to refurbish 130-year-old footbridge

Network Rail have begun work to fully repair and restore a 130-year-old footbridge at Beverley station in Yorkshire.

Credit: Network Rail

Work has begun to repair and refurbish a 130-year-old Grade II-listed footbridge located at Beverley station in Yorkshire. Network Rail engineers will strengthen the original cast iron structure and install new parapets, along with new surfacing and stair treads. The bridge will be given a fresh coat of paint in keeping with its rich heritage, whilst the wooden canopy will be removed following years of wear and tear. Repairs to the train shed and platforms will also be made, giving the station a new lease of life.

The bridge has been closed on safety grounds since September 2022 to remove the risk of pieces of the weakened canopy falling onto the tracks below. As a Grade II-listed structure, the plans have been given the green light by Historic England and the essential work is due to be completed in November, with the bridge reopening to passengers. Access between the station’s two platforms is maintained via the level crossing on Armstrong Way.

“I’m pleased that work is getting underway to fully restore this historic footbridge at Beverley station,” Matt Rice, North and East Route Director for Network Rail, said. “It is an important piece of history that dates back to the 1880s, so it’s vital that we refurbish it sympathetically whilst ensuring it remains safe for passengers.”

“I’d like to thank our customers for their patience as this essential work is carried out and advise them to allow extra time when changing platforms at Beverley station,” Tony Baxter, Regional Director at Northern, said.