Images: Network Rail finish reliability upgrade on Norfolk and Suffolk rail lines

Network Rail finish reliability upgrade on Norfolk and Suffolk rail lines

A package of works to keep trains running and improve level crossings on Norfolk and Suffolk local rail lines has been completed by Network Rail.

Track replacement at Cantley - Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has completed reliability upgrade work that will help trains to run whatever the weather and improve level crossings on Norfolk and Suffolk local rail lines.

The package of works on the Wherry Lines included:

Replacing half a mile of ballast between the Sheringham branch line junction and Brundall station. The ballast, which is the stones that support the track, had been badly affected by a previous flood and the heatwave last summer. This caused issues with the track which meant that trains had to slow down, especially in hot weather. The new ballast will help safeguard the reliability of the track and improve the ride quality for passengers.

Replacing more than half a mile of 30-year-old, worn-out track at Cantley. Track replacement is essential for minimising faults that can cause delays. The track that was replaced goes through Cantley station itself and carries trains towards Reedham and Lowestoft.

Installing new, less bumpy approaches at five rural level crossings. This will help keep the crossings safe and easy-to-use, and minimise any risk to the railway.

“These upgrades will support our ongoing work to keep trains running whatever the weather,” Mark Walker, Network Rail Anglia Route Infrastructure Engineer, said. “In addition, our level crossing improvements will help people to continue using our crossings safely and easily into the future. I’d like to thank both train passengers and local communities for bearing with us through the disruption and I can reassure them that we’ve been making the most of the time to deliver a high-performing railway.”

“This package of engineering work was designed to ensure we keep on providing a high-quality service for customers on the Wherry Lines,” Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Managing Director, said. “These routes are entirely served by new trains and Network Rail’s upgrade work will help us to maintain the excellent punctuality levels currently being delivered and further enhance rail travel for passengers in the region.”