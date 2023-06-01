HS2 launch new construction apprenticeships

0 SHARES

HS2 have launched a new apprenticeship programme with construction partner EKFB which is designed to provide applicants with hands-on insight.

Credit: HS2

HS2 are encouraging Jobseekers and career changers who want to work in construction to register for a new two-week pre-employment programme that could lead to an apprenticeship with HS2’s construction partner, Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall (EKFB).

The opportunities are perfect for students leaving college who are eager to continue learning but also want to start earning. With no upper-age limit applied, the roles are equally suited to those who want a complete career change. No previous industry experience is required, which means EKFB is also encouraging Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire residents who are out of work to consider applying. The two-week pre-employment training programme, which begins on 12 June, is designed to help applicants consider if this is the right career move for them by providing a hands-on insight into what the roles entail.

“Over 1,200 people have already secured an HS2 apprenticeship, and we’re delighted that 24 new candidates are set to benefit from this investment,” Jhen-Nel Swanston, HS2’s Skills Manager for the region, said. “Those who complete the programme will secure a nationally recognised qualification, coupled with valuable industry experience on Europe’s biggest infrastructure project. This is a great opportunity, which offers long-term career prospects working on HS2.

The 24 vacancies are split across two distinct career pathways. There are twelve Level 2 Steelworker apprenticeships and twelve Level 2 Formwork apprenticeships in carpentry/joinery. Both roles will combine study at The Skills Centre in Newton Purcell, Oxfordshire, over an 18–24-month period, pending each candidate’s personal progression.

The successful candidates will be pivotal in supporting HS2’s construction programme between the Chilterns and North Warwickshire and will benefit from tutelage and support from a wider team of world-leading engineers.

The training element of both the fast-track employment programme and the apprenticeships will be delivered by The Skills Centre, one of the UK’s most successful construction training providers. All training costs will be covered by EKFB and the Government’s Adult Education Budget (AEB). The apprenticeships are supported by EKFB’s labour providers: Carmichael, Danny Sullivan Group, McGinley, Reliable Contractors, Venesky-Brown and VGC.

“This programme aligns perfectly with our aim to transform lives by providing access to local training and career opportunities in construction,” Jon Howlin, CEO at the Skills Centre, said. “Working in collaboration with EKFB’s labour partners, The Skills Centre is proud to be supporting this opportunity for people across Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire to launch and grow a career in formwork or steel fixing.”