Images: CHSRA complete overcrossing in Fresno County

0 SHARES

The California High-Speed Rail Authority have announced the completion of the Elkhorn Avenue overcrossing in Fresno County.

Credit: CHSRA

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, have announced the completion of the Elkhorn Avenue overcrossing in Fresno County.

The Elkhorn Avenue overcrossing is located between Clovis and Fowler avenues, south of the city of Fresno. The structure spans approximately 345 feet, is 40 feet wide and will serve as a grade separation taking traffic over the future high-speed rail lines.

The completion of Elkhorn Avenue comes after CHSRA announced the completion of the Cedar Viaduct in Fresno County, and two other high-speed rail grade separations opened to traffic at Idaho and Dover avenues in Kings County.

Since the start of construction, CHSRA has created more than 11,000 construction jobs, a majority going to residents from the Central Valley. This includes 3,743 that have gone to residents from Fresno County, 2,063 from Kern County, 1,105 from Tulare County, 489 from Madera County, and 400 from Kings County.

CHSRA has begun work to extend the 119 miles under construction to 171 miles of future electrified high-speed rail from Merced to Bakersfield. There are more than 30 active construction sites in California’s Central Valley, with the Authority having environmentally cleared 422 miles of the high-speed rail program from the Bay Area to the Los Angeles Basin.