Reliability upgrades set for the Hertford Loop line and Northern City Line

Network Rail are working to renew track and signals on the Hertford Loop line and Northern City Line as part of reliability upgrades.

Credit: Network Rail

Passengers can look forward to smoother, more reliable journeys as major work gets underway on the Hertford Loop line and Northern City Line.

On 30 July, engineers will work to renew track and signals, the traffic lights of the railway, as well as overhead line equipment on the Hertford Loop line. Packaging this work together will mean less disruption for passengers in the future.

On 5 and 6 August, there will be significant upgrades to tunnels between Moorgate and Finsbury Park, which will help to minimise noise and vibrations when trains pass through. Between Alexandra Palace and Stevenage, teams will also renew overhead line equipment to make them more resilient during extreme weather conditions, as well carrying out work to prepare the line for digital signalling, as part of the East Coast Digital Programme.

“These upgrades to both the Hertford Loop line and Northern City Line will ultimately improve reliability for passengers and lead to smoother journeys,” Jason Parrish, Head of Planning for Network Rail’s East Coast Route, said. “I’m pleased that we are also making significant improvements to tunnels between Moorgate and Finsbury Park, as this will help to reduce noise and vibrations from trains which will greatly benefit people living near the railway.

“Network Rail are modernising the infrastructure to make journeys more reliable and comfortable for our passengers on the Hertford Loop and in and out of Moorgate,” Jenny Saunders, Customer Service Director for Govia Thameslink Railway, who operate Great Northern trains, said. “Buses will be running instead of trains between Alexandra Palace and Stevenage via Hertford North on all three dates, and there’ll be no Great Northern service between Finsbury Park and Moorgate on the 5 and 6 of August..”