Akiem orders 15 Vectron AC and MS locomotives from Siemens

Akiem has ordered an additional 15 Vectron AC and MS locomotives from Siemens, increasing their fleet to 100 Vectrons.

Credit: Siemens Mobility

Akiem, a leading European rolling stock leasing company, has ordered an additional 15 Vectron AC and Vectron MS locomotives from Siemens Mobility. The order was placed as part of a framework agreement for the purchase of locomotives that was signed in December 2021. Locomotives from this new call will be delivered between 2025 and 2027. Akiem previously ordered 20 Vectron locomotives from Siemens Mobility in December 2021 and an additional 65 units in August 2022.

“We are very pleased that Akiem has decided to place another call from our framework contract and that we continue to be their trusted partner,” Albrecht Neumann, CEO of Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, said. “In Akiem’s fleet, the Vectron is making a significant contribution to the company’s transport performance for cross-border, European freight and passenger traffic.”

“We are delighted to be increasing our fleet by 15 Vectron locomotives and pursuing this fruitful business relation with Siemens,” Fabien Rochefort, CEO of Akiem, said. “We look forward to offering passenger and freight operators throughout Europe the fleet they need as a sustainable and reliable service. With this fleet of 100 Vectrons we will address the needs of freight and passenger operators in 11 countries and further support sustainable rail transportation in Europe.”

The ordered locomotives have a maximum power of 6.4 megawatts and can be delivered with a top speed of either 160 or 200km/h. They can be used for cross-border freight transport as well as fast passenger service in a number of European countries.

To date, Siemens Mobility has sold more than 1,800 Vectron locomotives to 66 customers in 16 countries, and the fleet has covered over 750 million kilometres in service. Locomotives based on the Vectron platform have been approved for operation in 20 European countries.