Alpha Trains and Siemens Mobility sign service contract for Vectron locomotives

Alpha Trains have awarded Siemens Mobility a maintenance and service contract for Vectron locomotives that covers a period of 15 years.

Credit: Alpha Trains/Florian Fraaß

Alpha Trains, the leading locomotive and trains lessor in Europe, has awarded Siemens Mobility a long-term service and maintenance contract. The contract covers the complete maintenance of Vectron locomotives over a period of 15 years, including revisions at the Siemens Rail Service Centre in Munich-Allach. Maintenance of the locomotives will be tailored to their operation and carried out as needed in thirteen different countries at the Siemens Mobility Service facilities located along the major trans-European rail corridors.

“With this order, Alpha Trains will benefit from our Europe-wide depot and service network as well as our comprehensive domain know-how in the maintenance of Vectron locomotives,” Johannes Emmelheinz, CEO of Customer Services at Siemens Mobility, said. “In addition, the cloud based Railigent X applications, which are part of the open, digital Siemens Xcelerator business platform, will enable us to maintain the locomotives efficiently and ensure their maximum service availability.”

“Based on our partnership with Siemens Mobility, we were able to conclude a long-term service contract that ensures the optimal maintenance of our Vectron fleet,” Fernando Pérez, CEO of the Alpha Trains Group, said. “We will draw on Siemens’ extensive know-how and experience to offer our customers maximum availability and service quality. Backed by this lean and smart solution, we’ll be able to respond quickly to customer needs and provide efficient, flexible, and reliable leasing solutions.”

All Vectron locomotives are equipped with a remote data access system that works with Railigent X to ensure condition-based maintenance. Ongoing data analysis improves operational processes, optimises maintenance, increases cost efficiency, and enables maximum availability of the locomotives. All data provided by the locomotives can also be displayed in the customer’s system via API interfaces.

The partnership between Alpha Trains and Siemens Mobility underscores their shared commitment to sustainable and efficient transport solutions in Europe. The high quality of maintenance for the Vectron locomotives and the resulting improvements in reliability and performance will support transport companies in shifting transport from road to rail and thus help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Siemens Mobility and Alpha Trains have been partnering for many years. The leasing company already has around 185 locomotives and multiple-unit trains from Siemens in its portfolio, including over 80 Vectron locomotives and more than 90 Mireo, Mireo Plus B, and Desiro trains. The latest order is the largest service contract yet signed by the two companies.