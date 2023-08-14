Siemens Mobility to deliver Mireo regional trains for Baden-Württemberg

0 SHARES

Siemens Mobility will deliver 28 three-car Mireo regional trains with the latest DSD specifications for Baden-Württemberg, as part of the Digital Node Stuttgart pilot project of Digital Rail Germany.

Credit: Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility has won the order for the delivery of 28 three-car electric Mireo regional trains for the “Digital Node Stuttgart” (DKS) pilot project of “Digital Rail Germany” (DSD). The trains will have complete DSD equipment, including the latest automatic ETCS (European Train Control System) and Level 2 (GoA 2) Automatic Train Operation (ATO). The Mireo will be capable of operating on steep grades and be approved for operation in Austria. The framework agreement, signed with the State Institute for Rail Vehicles Baden-Württemberg (SFBW), includes a ten-year maintenance contract with an option for extending it by a further 20 years. The trains will be delivered in record time between November 2025 and April 2026. The order is worth approximately €300 million.

“The Mireo will give the state of Baden-Württemberg a state-of-the-art train that provides impressive cost-effectiveness in operation and a high level of comfort and convenience for passengers,” Albrecht Neumann, CEO of Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, said. “The long-term maintenance contract, which includes digital services based on Railigent X, also ensures reliable operation and high availability of the trains.”

The Mireo trains will be manufactured in the network of Siemens Mobility plants. The trains are required to be commissioned in the infrastructure of the Digital Node Stuttgart, since only trains with specifically functioning ETCS systems will be able to operate on those routes. This is the first order for Siemens Mobility requiring the implementation of complete DSD train equipment.

All 28 Mireo trains will have DSD equipment, including the European Train Control System and on-board units enabling Level 2 (GoA 2) Automated Train Operation (ATO), according to TSI ZZS 2023 with system versions SV2.0 and until 2030 with SV3.0. As a carrier system for the digitisation of rail, ETCS is also paving the way for harmonised, cross-border and safe rail transport in European and worldwide rail networks. Siemens Mobility is also equipping the new trains with a Train Integrity Monitoring System as well as the Future Railway Mobile Communication System for the first time in Germany. This digital equipment allows for more tightly scheduled, energy-saving operations through digitally predictive signalling and driving instructions.

In the course of implementing the nationwide rollout of “Digital Rail Germany”, including the Digital Node Stuttgart pilot project, existing trains purchased by the State Institute for Rail Vehicles Baden-Württemberg (SFBW) and leased to various railway operating companies (EVUs) have to be retrofitted with DSD train equipment. During these retrofits, trains leased to the EVUs are not available for use. The need for their replacements is set for a period of at least ten years and they must ensure the highest degree of flexibility due to uncertainties involved in expanding the infrastructure and carrying out the DSD retrofits. The goal is to be able to swap trains and provide replacements to the EVUs while their trains are being retrofitted. The Mireos can also be used as a redundancy fleet as needed. The trains will initially operate in the Stuttgart metropolitan region as part of the DKS pilot project and subsequently be used throughout the state of Baden-Württemberg and neighbouring states. It is planned to approve the trains for operation in Austria and for border routes to Switzerland, such as to the central station of Basel.

The framework agreement also includes a comprehensive ten-year maintenance contract with an option for extending it by a further 20 years. Digital services based on the Railigent X application suite from Siemens Mobility will also be provided. These include industry-specific apps and data services that support the digital transformation of rail systems for sustainable passenger and freight transport. This service provides valuable information gained from the diagnostic and operating data of the trains and ensures reliability and availability at the highest level.

The new three-car regional trains will also offer a further improved level of passenger comfort and convenience by providing 218 fixed seats as well as free Wi-Fi service and barrier-free access. The higher energy efficiency and operating reliability of the Mireo will ensure trouble-free, climate-friendly operation and offer further passenger benefits.