How to Prepare for Decarbonization by Electrifying Rail

Posted: 28 September 2023 | |

Using clean electricity rather than fossil-fuel-based electricity to power buildings, electric vehicles and facility fleets can significantly reduce a rail facility’s carbon footprint. But it’s not as easy as flipping a switch, says HDR’s Will Kirby.

Moving an intermodal or other facility to green energy involves infrastructure changes that require time and planning to properly implement. As market forces push freight and passenger railroads to decarbonize, the most practical and cost-effective solutions require careful planning well in advance of target carbon reduction dates. This is a new area for many rail operators and owners, who can take lessons from other industries about how to approach electrification.

In the latest in HDR’s Experts Talk series, Transportation Sustainability Leader Will Kirby, P.E., ENV SP, explains how to efficiently begin the complicated process of electrifying a rail facility. Drawing from his experience in the power sector, he explains the potential challenges and strategies to mitigate them. His overall message: Planning is key.

“Success begins with preparation,” he said. “Planning and modeling can inform clients on which technologies are most compatible with each facility’s schedules, site configurations and power demand. Modeling can help define an electrification roadmap for pilot projects, which helps further define and refine the course for overall electrification and decarbonization goals, initiatives and commitments.”

In his 15 years in the infrastructure industry, Kirby has helped many transportation and power clients successfully adopt practical sustainable solutions for electrification. Kirby is enthusiastic about all forms of sustainability, particularly renewable energy. He is a frequent presenter at sustainability and rail conferences, including the 2023 Federal Rail Administration Rail Decarbonization Workshop and the AREMA 2023 Annual Conference.

