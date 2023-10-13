NRS orders additional EuroDual locomotive from ELP

0 SHARES

Posted: 13 October 2023 | |

European Loc Pool (ELP) have announced the signing of a contract for a EuroDual locomotive with Nordic Rail Service GmbH (NRS).

European Loc Pool (ELP), a leading provider of innovative locomotive leasing services, have announced the signing of a contract for a EuroDual locomotive with Nordic Rail Service GmbH (NRS). ELP focuses on innovative six-axle hybrid locomotives with a power output of up to 2.8 MW diesel, 9 MW electric, and a traction capacity of 500 kN. As standard, all vehicles are equipped with ETCS Baseline 3 for Level 2 operations. The first ELP EuroDual locomotives have been in service on the German rail network since April 2020. These enable operation on both electrified and non-electrified lines, and load-mile and shunting operations. All dual locomotives have radio remote control and have been in service on the German rail network since April 2020, transporting construction materials. NRS will add the second locomotive of this type to its fleet, already having experience with its own EuroDual locomotive.

“A crucial factor is the exceptional load capacity of the EuroDual locomotive and its ability to efficiently handle the so-called ‘first and last mile,’” Jörg Ullrich, Managing Director of Nordic Rail Services GmbH, said. “The EuroDual locomotive enables us to navigate routes efficiently and in an environmentally friendly manner.”

“Nordic Rail Service has established a reputation in the heavy freight train transport sector, particularly with its numerous construction material shipments,” said Emiel Knarren, Sales Manager at loc. “The company has years of experience in using 6-axle locomotives and is excited to fully transition to the EuroDual as the successor to its pure diesel heavy-duty locomotives.”

“We especially value the comprehensive service package that ensures we can focus on the locomotive’s operation,” Jörg Ullrich added. “The short delivery time also played a crucial role in our decision to choose ELP.”

The next delivery of a EuroDual locomotive to NRS is scheduled for this month. The second generation of ELP’s dual locomotives (Euro9000) have been in service as a hybrid multi-system electric locomotive, designed for use in European corridors, since mid-2023. ELP ordered the first ten Euro9000 locomotives from Stadler in May 2019.

The first version, with 1.9 MW of diesel and 9 MW of electric power at 500 kN tractive effort, will be employed in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. Subsequently, the operative will be expanded to other countries and corridors. ELP targets rail operators and logistics companies across Europe and focuses on new innovative six-axle hybrid locomotives.