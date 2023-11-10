HS1 Ltd appoints London City Airport chief as new CEO

Posted: 10 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

HS1, Britain’s only international railway, has appointed Robert Sinclair as its new CEO. Sinclair previously was CEO of London City Airport.

HS1 Ltd, the UK high speed rail company, has appointed CEO of London City Airport, Robert Sinclair, as the company’s new CEO as it continues the growth of the UK’s only high-speed and international rail line.

“We’re excited to announce Robert’s appointment as CEO of HS1 Ltd following a rigorous recruitment process. Robert’s vast experience in the transport sector – including working for one of the most recognisable transport hubs in London – makes him ideally placed to help HS1 on its exciting journey of growth,” Keith Ludeman, Chair of HS1 Ltd, said.

“As we welcome Robert, I’d also like to give sincere thanks to Dyan for her work and contribution to HS1 over the past years – simply, without her leadership and vision, HS1 would not be where it is today,” Ludeman added.

Mr Sinclair, who has led London City Airport over the last six years, will take up his role as CEO in March 2024. He will replace Dyan Perry (neé Crowther) OBE, who has taken the decision to retire towards the end of the year, after seven years running HS1 and 37 years working in the rail sector.

Robert Sinclair’s appointment follows an extensive search process and comes when HS1 is actively working to grow traffic and international rail travel from the UK, boosting benefits for passengers and businesses travelling to the continent.

Mr Sinclair comes to the role with broad experience in legal and banking professional services in addition to extensive experience in the transport sector. He joins HS1 with a track record of fostering growth in transport hubs at an exciting time for the company.

“I am delighted to be appointed as the new CEO of HS1. This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to lead Britain’s only high-speed railway at a time when more and more people are looking to travel between London and destinations across Europe using the high-speed rail network,” Robert Sinclair, incoming CEO of HS1 Ltd, said.

“I am looking forward to working with the excellent team at HS1, along with train operators, business partners and stakeholders to grow high-speed rail services, provide more choice for passengers and build on HS1’s great work to further improve the customer experience.”

HS1 holds the concession from the UK Government to run the High Speed 1 line between St Pancras International and the Channel Tunnel.

“It has been a privilege to lead HS1 over the last seven years. HS1 is filled with talented, dedicated, and hard-working professionals, and I want to thank each of them for their contribution during my time as Chief Executive,” Dyan Perry OBE, outgoing CEO of HS1 Ltd, said.

“I know that as I leave HS1, we have a great organisation that is ready to embrace the opportunities ahead after navigating through the pandemic and the recovery from it. I wish Robert every success during his time leading this fantastic organisation,” Perry added.

High Speed 1 (HS1) is the UK’s only international rail link, with services running from London direct to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam. HS1 Ltd has the 30-year concession to own and operate HS1 and the stations along the route; St Pancras International, Stratford International, Ebbsfleet International and Ashford International.