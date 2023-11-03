Viritech appoints Phil Wild as CEO

Posted: 3 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Viritech has appointed a new CEO, Phil Wilder, replacing the founder of the company, Timothy Lyons, who will remain as chair.

Viritech has appointed Phil Wild as CEO of its leading hydrogen powertrain solutions provider. Wild’s vast experience driving growth in technology and materials businesses makes him a strategic appointment for expanding the hydrogen tech firm.

The company is currently developing hydrogen powertrain solutions for trucks, vans, and high-performance cars, which precede applications for aircraft, marine and off-grid energy.

The appointment of Wild is a key strategic step for Viritech, with the company poised to commercialise its ground-breaking hydrogen powertrain technology from 2024. Boasting an exceptional track record of driving growth, Wild also brings engineering expertise and a wealth of experience in growing manufacturing, technology, and materials companies to the role.

Wild has previously held positions as the managing director of 3M’s Security Systems division for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and as the CEO of AIM-listed James Cropper PLC for a decade, during which he spearheaded a ten-fold increase in the company’s market capitalisation.

The transition from Timothy Lyons, the Founder and CEO of Viritech, to Phil Wild as CEO, is part of Viritech’s vision to successfully evolve from a cleantech pioneer to a globally significant technology company earning high-margin revenues from its hydrogen powertrain solutions.

“As a serial entrepreneur, I know that the skills needed to establish a new company with radical technology are not the same as those needed to take it to the next level,” Timothy Lyons, Founder of Viritech, said. “When we appointed Phil as our Associate Director in March this year, we planned to promote him to CEO once we had worked together to develop Viritech’s scale-up plan – the delivery of which Phil will now oversee.” Lyons will continue to support the company as chair.

“I am delighted to be taking over as CEO at such an exciting time for the business. Over the last six months, I have been enormously impressed by the team, the technology, and the huge market opportunity that Viritech possesses,” Phil Wild, the new CEO of Viritech, said.

“The company has quickly established itself as a technology leader in the critically important hydrogen powertrain sector, which has a vital role to play in the decarbonisation of transport. I’m relishing the challenge of bringing Viritech’s ground-breaking products to life, driving exciting growth and executing an innovative business model,” he added.

“The challenge of delivering cost-competitive, zero-carbon transport could hardly be greater, and I’m grateful to push the company forward in pursuit of this,” Wild concluded.