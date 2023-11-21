Rail Live! 2023 hits Madrid from 29th November

Posted: 21 November 2023 | |

Rail Live is Spain’s leading international railway focused exhibition and conference, bringing together operators, infrastructure managers, rolling stock manufacturers, researchers and suppliers seeking to promote rail both for people and goods.

Bringing together international thought leaders and decision makers across the rail value chain, who are seeking to provide solutions for the industry’s challenges and rethink what rail can achieve.

The 2023 conference will feature 12 themes to be explored across 8 stages, aiming to provide attendees with an in-depth analysis of the issues that are shaping the future or rail travel. The focus of these sessions will be to demonstrate how technology, people and products can capitalise on current opportunities, turning them from ideas to reality.

The Rail Live! Themes will address pressing issues such as: Energy and climate resilience, talent, skills and diversity, digital transformation, smart mobility, intelligent infrastructure, freight, signalling and train control, cyber security and funding.

This year’s line-up of industry expert speakers, includes Miguel Jorge de Campos Cruz, President Infraestruturas de Portugal; Egle Sime, CEO LTG Cargo; Birgit Wirth, CEO DB Cargo Scandinavia; Leanne Redden, Executive Director RTA Chicago; Dimitri Van Zantvliet, CISO NS; Glynn Barton, COO Transport for London and many more!

Rail Live 2023 exhibition will be the largest edition to date, hosting over 250 exhibitors from around the globe who will showcase their latest solutions and new ways of thinking. Over 3 incredible days, 7,000 rail professionals will gather to gain first-hand market knowledge, be inspired by industry innovations and establish new business partnerships.

The exhibition splits into various spaces for visitors to enjoy: a busy exhibition floor, an innovative start-up zone, a high-level conference, an educational poster zone and plenty of networking opportunities. The specialist Start-up Village offers the opportunity for visitors to meet future industry leaders and hear presentations from young, innovative companies that are ready to revolutionize the future of the rail industry. While University students, professional organizations and non-profit organizations will show their latest research in the R&D&I projects area.

All attendees to Rail Live! 2023 will receive free access to the official event networking app: Swapcard. This will allow you to view the full list of attendees, host private meetings, and connect with other professionals before, during, and after the event.

Across the three days, Rail Live! will bring together 10,000 rail professionals to gain first hand market knowledge, become inspired by leading industry innovations and establish new business partnerships.

