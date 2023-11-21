Rail Live! 2023 hits Madrid from 29th November
Rail Live is Spain’s leading international railway focused exhibition and conference, bringing together operators, infrastructure managers, rolling stock manufacturers, researchers and suppliers seeking to promote rail both for people and goods.
Bringing together international thought leaders and decision makers across the rail value chain, who are seeking to provide solutions for the industry’s challenges and rethink what rail can achieve.
The 2023 conference will feature 12 themes to be explored across 8 stages, aiming to provide attendees with an in-depth analysis of the issues that are shaping the future or rail travel. The focus of these sessions will be to demonstrate how technology, people and products can capitalise on current opportunities, turning them from ideas to reality.
The Rail Live! Themes will address pressing issues such as: Energy and climate resilience, talent, skills and diversity, digital transformation, smart mobility, intelligent infrastructure, freight, signalling and train control, cyber security and funding.
This year’s line-up of industry expert speakers, includes Miguel Jorge de Campos Cruz, President Infraestruturas de Portugal; Egle Sime, CEO LTG Cargo; Birgit Wirth, CEO DB Cargo Scandinavia; Leanne Redden, Executive Director RTA Chicago; Dimitri Van Zantvliet, CISO NS; Glynn Barton, COO Transport for London and many more!
Rail Live 2023 exhibition will be the largest edition to date, hosting over 250 exhibitors from around the globe who will showcase their latest solutions and new ways of thinking. Over 3 incredible days, 7,000 rail professionals will gather to gain first-hand market knowledge, be inspired by industry innovations and establish new business partnerships.
The exhibition splits into various spaces for visitors to enjoy: a busy exhibition floor, an innovative start-up zone, a high-level conference, an educational poster zone and plenty of networking opportunities. The specialist Start-up Village offers the opportunity for visitors to meet future industry leaders and hear presentations from young, innovative companies that are ready to revolutionize the future of the rail industry. While University students, professional organizations and non-profit organizations will show their latest research in the R&D&I projects area.
All attendees to Rail Live! 2023 will receive free access to the official event networking app: Swapcard. This will allow you to view the full list of attendees, host private meetings, and connect with other professionals before, during, and after the event.
The Rail Live! is organised by Terrapinn. Rail Live! is Spain’s preeminent rail conference and expo. 2023 will be the largest edition to date, with a floor plan 50% larger than that offered in 2021.
The Expo: across three days we will bring together 7,000 rail professionals to gain first hand market knowledge, become inspired by leading industry innovations and establish new business partnerships.
The Conference: will cover 12 key themes pushing the industry and is the place for operators, infrastructure managers, rolling stock manufacturers and their suppliers, academia and government to showcase the latest technologies and trends.
Networking: a mixture of site visits, drinks receptions and lengthy breaks between sessions will enable the industry to engage face-to-face with new and existing customers, reaffirming partnerships and cementing new connections.
From strength to strength
Rail Live! started its journey in Spain in 2017, with the support of MAFEX. The event has grown strongly year on year to ensure that this is a global meeting point for those at the forefront of the digital transformation of rail.
In 2023 we are excited to be back in Madrid for our largest edition to date. As the industry cements itself as the go-to mode of transport, this is the perfect moment to take advantage of the knowledge sharing and networking opportunities Rail Live! provides.
