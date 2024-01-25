RIA Innovation Conference – 26-27 March

0 SHARES

Posted: 25 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The Railway Industry Association (RIA)’s Innovation event is on track to be held in March, with a myriad of speakers and sessions.

Credit: RIA Scotland

The award-winning RIA Innovation Conference 2024 takes place at the ICC Wales on 26-27 March with the theme ‘Inspired by Innovation’.

The conference and exhibition bring together rail innovators, clients and stakeholders and share ideas and create new partnerships. It attracts over 300 railway professionals, innovators, media representatives and investors. The event’s strategic partners are the UK Rail Research and Innovation Network (UKRRIN), Network Rail’s RD&I Portfolio and Transport for Wales.

The agenda features speeches from keynote speakers including Dr Joanna White, Roads Development Director at National Highways, Rob Cairns, Interim Managing Director Wales & Western, Network Rail and Dr Rachel McInnes, Co-Director for Joint Centre for Excellence in Environmental Intelligence at the Met Office, and many more.

Over two days, the programme includes:

Exhibition Space: this year will feature the biggest hall yet for innovators to showcase their products and deliver Spotlight presentations at their stands.

TechTalks: short presentations from suppliers and clients – a great opportunity to understand how the UK railway industry is transforming the network.

Pitch Sessions: provide innovators the opportunity to pitch to Train Operating Companies (TOCs), in the hope of securing contract opportunities.

Partner Research, Development and Innovation Showcase

Future Focus Zone: a space exclusive to universities, where groundbreaking innovations can be showcased, which are not exclusive to rail.

Student Challenge and Open Day: we are partnering with local universities and schools to present them with an opportunity to challenge our thinking and come up with new ideas.

Evening Networking and Dinner.

This year’s itinerary is an excellent opportunity for railway stakeholders to build connections with innovative suppliers, as well as interact with our partners: Network Rail R&D, Transport for Wales, UKRRIN. In addition to our platinum sponsors: Arcadis, Transmission Dynamics and Telent.