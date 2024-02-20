Siemens Mobility signs framework agreement with Railpool

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Siemens Mobility, part of Siemens AG, have signed a framework agreement with Railpool, for the delivery of 250 locomotives.

Railpool, one of the leading rail vehicle rental companies in Europe, and Siemens Mobility have concluded a framework agreement for the delivery of up to 250 locomotives. With the signing of the contract, 70 Vectron locomotives were immediately called off. The initial call includes 24 multisystem locomotives for use in AC and DC networks, as well as 46 AC locomotives. Railpool’s Vectron fleet grows to a total of 228 locomotives with this order. The framework agreement includes Vectron variants that can operate in up to 16 countries and on various European rail corridors (north-south and east-west).

“The recent expansion of our modern fleet is taking place with a forward-looking focus on maximum operational flexibility for our customers. In addition to the multi-system locomotives for east-west traffic, we are adding further AC locomotives to our range, primarily for the Scandinavian corridor and the DACH region. Like the MS locomotives, the AC locomotives are also perfectly equipped for the upcoming ETCS expansion in Europe,” said Torsten Lehnert, CEO of RAILPOOL.

“We are especially pleased to be continuing our successful collaboration with Railpool. Follow-up orders like this show that our locomotives impress customers with their quality and outstanding operational reliability. Thanks to the Vectron’s universal usability, our customer can respond quickly and flexibly to changing market needs, and provide climate-friendly, cross-border rail transport throughout Europe,” said Albrecht Neumann, CEO Rolling Stock Siemens Mobility.

The locomotives for Railpool have a power of 6.4 megawatts and, depending on the variant, reach a maximum speed of up to 230 km/h. They are also equipped with the necessary national train protection systems as well as the European Train Control System (ETCS).

Including this first call, Siemens Mobility has sold more than 2,400 locomotives from the Vectron family to 96 customers in 16 countries. To date, the fleet has covered more than 900 million kilometers. The Vectron-platform locomotives are approved for operation in 20 European countries.