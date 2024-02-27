New-build loco 6880 ‘Betton Grange’ to star at SVR Spring Steam Gala

Posted: 27 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The Severn Valley Railway’s new build locomotive 6880 ‘Betton Grange’ is the new star announced for the SVR Spring Steam Gala.

The Severn Valley Railway has revealed that No 6880 ‘Betton Grange’ will star at its Spring Steam Gala on 18-21 April. It will be the first ever gala appearance for the new-build locomotive, which is currently having the finishing touches made to its livery. Its construction at Tyseley Locomotive Works (TLW) in Birmingham was completed recently.

The in-service debut of ‘Betton Grange’ has been anticipated for more than a quarter of a century, after the construction project started in 1998. Dubbed the ‘81st Grange’, it is the sole representative of the Grange class – all the original 80 locomotives were withdrawn for scrap by British Rail by the end of 1965 and none made it into preservation.

The SVR expects the locomotive to be a big crowd-puller at its four-day event, as managing director Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster explained: “We are extremely pleased to be hosting the Gala debut of such an important engine. It really is incredible to think that this will be the first time a Grange class will have been seen in service for 59 years, and we know it’s going to be a big draw. We’re very grateful to the 6880 Betton Grange Society for allowing the Severn Valley Railway to host their loco’s first Gala appearance.”

Subject to examination and agreement between TLW and the SVR on testing and commissioning of the loco, ‘Betton Grange’ will join fellow guests Terrier No 72 ‘Fenchurch’ and Lambton Tank No 29, as well as members of the SVR’s home fleet, including the Stanier Mogul 13268, appearing for the first time in its new LMS lined black livery and bearing its new number, and the SVR’s flagship locomotive, 4930 ‘Hagley Hall’.

“Having the brand-new ‘Betton Grange’ and the 152-year-old ‘Fenchurch’ in our line-up means we’re covering a huge span of years with the rolling stock at our spring event,” added Gus. “And, this is going to be the first opportunity to see a Grange on a GWR line since the mid-1960s; with the SVR-based 4930 ‘Hagley Hall’ and 7812 ‘Erlestoke Manor’, we’ll have a complete line-up of medium-sized, named GWR classes.

“It looks like, once again, we’ve got a cracker of a Gala to deliver, and we’re very much hoping to build on the success we had last year.”

The SVR reports strong ticket sales for its Spring Steam Gala. More information and ticket prices at svr.co.uk.