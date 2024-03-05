Nokia and Siemens Mobility to deliver mission-critical communications for driverless Western Sydney Metro

Nokia have signed an agreement to deliver mission-critical communications for a driverless fleet for Sydney Metro.

Nokia today announced it is working with Industrial Partner Siemens Mobility to deliver an IP/MPLS backbone communications network and cybersecurity solution for the new metro railway network in Sydney, Australia. The new Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport line will become the transport spine for Greater Western Sydney, connecting communities and travellers with the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport and the growing region.

The Nokia mission-critical communication network, which includes an IP/MPLS backbone network and data centre fabric in conjunction with Nokia NetGuard Cybersecurity solution, will support robust secure applications such as CCTV for passenger safety, train-to-ground communications backhaul for in-station, on-board and trackside applications, along with the associated data centre and cloud networking.

In December 2022, the largest ever Public Private Partnership (PPP) contract in New South Wales was awarded to Parklife Metro for the Stations, Systems, Trains, Operations and Maintenance (SSTOM) work package.

The SSTOM project will deliver:

Six new stations from St Marys, Orchard Hills, Luddenham, Airport Business Park, Airport Terminal and the new Aerotropolis

12 new metro trains

A stabling and maintenance facility to be built at Orchard Hills

The complex security, performance and reliability requirements of new digital and legacy rail and passenger communications services will be served by the Nokia mission-critical IP/MPLS network, comprising a comprehensive suite of routers and switches. The Nokia NetGuard Cybersecurity solution will leverage the latest industry standards and technology innovations to ensure sensitive systems and data are protected from emerging threats, through capabilities such as multifactor authentication, automated endpoint detection and response, real-time alerts, and device authentication.

Vijay Singh, Project Director at Siemens, said: “We are pleased to work again with Nokia as we deliver a safe, sustainable transport solution for residents and visitors to Sydney. The new data communications and cybersecurity solution will be vital to support both legacy and new digital passenger and rail communications services.”

Stuart Hendry, Head of Enterprise and Partner Sales for Asia Pacific, Network Infrastructure at Nokia, said: “This exciting project further strengthens a longstanding partnership with Siemens in Australia and around the world. As the threat of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure continues to grow around the globe it is vital that communications networks benefit from the highest level of data security. As such we are pleased to be able to apply both our local knowledge as well as our expertise in delivering secure mission-critical IP/MPLS and data centre fabric solutions to provide leading-edge mission-critical network for rail and NetGuard Cybersecurity package that will support reliable operations and the safety of passengers. Working with Siemens Mobility, we can replicate this for other metro rail programs.”