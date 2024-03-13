SYSTRA expands its footprint in Newcastle upon Tyne

Posted: 13 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The engineering and consulting group SYSTRA, which focuses on the transport and mobility sector, are expanding its footprint in Newcastle.

SYSTRA has opened a new office in Newcastle city centre, reflecting recent growth and ambitious plans to nurture local talent.

Located in Portland House, a Grade A-listed building in the heart of Newcastle, the new office provides an apt contemporary and creative space for SYSTRA, which is one of the north east’s leading transport planning, engineering and infrastructure specialists. Several of SYSTRA’s consultancy team will be based there, working on projects for local clients such as Tees Valley Combined Authority, Transport for the North East, South Tees Development Company, local authorities, as well as the Associated British Ports and National Highways.

The opening event for colleagues on Wednesday, 6th March was followed by a workshop with representatives from the local authorities which will make up what will become the North East Mayoral Combined Authority, as well as Transport North East and Nexus. SYSTRA have been commissioned to develop the specification of a modelling tool that would support regional investment decisions, the workshop aim was to capture ideas and data requirements to assist in the specification development.

SYSTRA is currently providing development planning advice for the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), between South Tyneside and Sunderland, which will be home to the UK’s first Gigafactory, and is on the National Highways Spatial Planning Framework for the North East and Yorkshire & Humber.

Nick Salt, CEO of SYSTRA, said: “We are thrilled to move to Portland House in Newcastle, a superb modern space where we will develop and grow the business by delivering sustainable infrastructure and creating places that thrive right across the north east.”

Sebastien Dupont, Managing Director (Consultancy) at SYSTRA, added: “Our colleagues are delighted with the new space in Newcastle. It offers a modern way of working with facilities that reflect our brand and the local area, has great access and transport links, and cements our presence in this vibrant city.

“We are all looking forward to growing our portfolio of work in the north east and continuing to support our clients on complex sustainable infrastructure projects in the UK, Ireland and around the world.”

Portland House is seeing strong demand from tenants looking for energy efficient and sustainable accommodation, with 90% of space now let, said co-developer Oliver Holland.

He commented: “SYSTRA is a great addition to Portland House and is the ideal platform to grow their north east operations in the coming years. We are seeing a lot of interest from other organisations keen to invest in high-quality, easily accessible and sustainable workspace, which meets the demands of modern hybrid working.”

Last year SYSTRA undertook a pivotal study for Nexus on the social value of the Tyne & Wear Metro which involved evaluating its impact on passengers, the local community and businesses. The team also supported Newcastle City Council’s successful funding bid for essential maintenance to the iconic Tyne Bridge and adjacent Newcastle Central Motorway, and has worked on the BSIP (Bus Service Improvement Plan) Business Case and Humber International Enterprise Park.

SYSTRA’s new Newcastle office is located at: First Floor, Block C, Portland House, New Bridge Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 8AL.

Find out more about SYSTRA at: www.systra.com/uk