Huw Merriman is RIA’s special guest at Railway Children fundraiser

Posted: 5 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Huw Merriman MP, the Minister for Rail and HS2, is the special guest of RIA, at the Railway Children’s upcoming fundraiser.

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) will be hosting a carriage on the Railway Children’s Midland Pullman train on Thursday 9 May, with special guest Huw Merriman MP, Rail & HS2 Minister.

The iconic Midland-Pullman will depart from London Paddington at 18:00 and travel through Bath, Reading, Newbury and Bradford on Avon before returning to Paddington at 22:30.

The ticket includes a seven-course dining experience with a curated selection of fine wines and cheeses, alongside first-class entertainment. RIA members are eligible for a 10% discount.

All proceeds go to the Railway Children. By joining RIA on this journey, you will help change the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable children. All money raised from this exclusive event will fund the work of the Railway Children as it supports children alone and at risk on streets and at transport hubs across India, Tanzania and the UK.

Readers can purchase their tickets here.