Major milestone reached for UK’s first ‘Beacon’ bridge at Garforth as bridge deck installed

0 SHARES

Posted: 26 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

A major milestone has been reached for the first ‘Beacon’ bridge at Garforth, as engineers craned in the deck in night works.

Network Rail engineers have installed the first ‘Beacon’ bridge in the UK.

Engineers craned in the deck of the bridge under cover of darkness to connect the two already installed lift shafts to each other. At the same time, the additional link span which connects the station to Aberford Road was also installed, maintaining the previous entrance to platform 1.

The stations’ ‘Beacon’ bridge, so-called due to the striking design of its two lift shafts, is the first of its kind in the UK and will give rail passengers a safe, step-free option at the station for the first time.

The £6m project, part of the UK Government’s Access for All scheme, started in May 2023. The footbridge is expected to be open to passengers by the end of June, making the experience of passengers at the station better.

Additional work to allow the lifts to open can only be carried out following the removal of the temporary footbridge. This work is expected to be completed by the end of August.

While the work is being finished, alternative routes between the platforms continue to be clearly signposted.

Chris Wright, Senior Sponsor for Network Rail’s North & East route, said: “This is a major milestone for Garforth’s ‘Beacon’ bridge project and brings easy, step-free access closer to reality for the station’s passengers.

“This bridge is a UK first and we have, naturally, run into some challenges along the way, but our teams have worked hard to overcome those. The installation of the bridge deck is a huge achievement for the project and one I am very proud of.

“We want to thank passengers and local residents for their continued patience while work progresses.”