Liebherr presents HVAC-solution at Middle East Rail 2024

0 SHARES

Posted: 29 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Liebherr Transportation Systems will be presenting their HVAC-solution at Middle East Rail 2024, in the coming days.

Liebherr-Transportation Systems will be participating in the exhibition Middle East Rail from 30 April to 1 May 2024 in Abu Dhabi (UAE). At booth D40-D, visitors will be able to see and learn about the company’s capabilities in the railroad sector.

Pinghu (China), April 2024 – Innovative and customised solutions for the rail industry: Liebherr-Transportation systems is looking forward to welcoming customers and visitors at the Middle East Rail exhibition from 30 April to 1 May 2024, at booth D40-D in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

“We are very pleased to participate in the largest and most established rail event in this region,” said Andreas Walter, General Manager of Liebherr Transportation Systems (China) Co. Ltd. “Our visitors can expect innovative HVAC system solutions for travelling in comfort on board a train. We look forward to exchanging ideas with customers and other industry representatives.”

Exceptional performance under extreme conditions

A heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system will be displayed on the Liebherr booth, which was developed specifically for the challenging climate in desert regions. While temperatures can rise up to 50 degrees Celsius during the day, they often drop to single digits at night. In addition, sometimes strong winds whirl up dust and sand. Despite these extreme environmental conditions, the HVAC system from Liebherr-Transportation Systems reliably ensures a constant temperature level in the trains.

With a filtration system, Liebherr ensures that the finest dust and sand particles are filtered out of the ambient air and are not distributed into the passenger compartment. To guarantee this as early as possible in the design process of the system, the filtration function integrated within the Liebherr HVAC units were tested with sand from the potential train operating sites. The conditions were kept as realistic as possible to obtain accurate and efficient test results.