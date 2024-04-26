Siemens Mobility to introduce state-of-the-art train control system ETCS Level 2 for Finland

Posted: 26 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Siemens Mobility are set to introduce a state-of-the-art train control system ETCS Level 2 in Finland, as part of a DigiRail scheme.

Siemens Mobility will upgrade the first section of Finland’s rail network under the Finnish government’s “Digirail project”, which involves renewing the country’s train control system. The contract was recently awarded and includes the installation of the European Train Control System Levels 2 [ETCS L2] and the Hybrid Train Detection [HTD] for the first time in Finland on the 191-kilometer stretch between Lielahti and Rauma-Pori. This marks another milestone in the implementation of Siemens Mobility’s latest interlocking and radio block center technology on the new DS3 platform, which is entirely based on commercial-off-the-shelf [COTS] hardware. The new train control system aims to increase the network’s capacity, improve punctuality, minimise disruptions, and enhance the safety of operation. It will pave the way for a more sustainable, efficient, and safe railway network and is expected to be in commercial service by 2027.

Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility: “We are honored to be chosen by Fintraffic Railway and the Digirail program as their prime partner for implementing the first ETCS line in Finland. With our DS3 technology, we will be implementing our best-in-technology solutions. Together, we are shaping the future of rail transportation. This upgrade promises increased capacity, improved punctuality, minimised disruptions, enhanced safety, and a greener, more efficient railway network. We are excited about this partnership and the enhanced rail connectivity it will bring to Finland.”

Sanna Järvenpää, CEO of Fintraffic Railway Ltd.: “Fintraffic is driving transformation in the railway sector. Digirail Project represents a crucial investment for maintaining service level, increasing capacity, and improving punctuality and safety. The contract with Siemens Mobility marks a significant step in technological change of Finnish railways. Fintraffic, along with all Digirailians and other partners, is eager to collaborate with the experts at Siemens Mobility to shape the future of railways.”

The first phase of Finland’s Digirail project, set to be implemented on the Lielahti-Rauma/Pori line, will cover 191 kilometers of track and introduce a modern radio-based ETCS, solely using virtual signals and including Hybrid Train Detection [HTD] based on virtual track sections. HTD enables a higher train density, thus creating higher capacity through virtual track sections. This groundbreaking initiative will make it the first commercial track in Finland to feature this advanced technology. Construction is scheduled to commence in 2024, with testing and commissioning expected to be completed by 2027. Siemens Mobility was selected as the prime partner for this ETCS implementation under the Digirail government project, working alongside Fintraffic Railway to shape the future of rail transportation.

Digirail: Transforming Finland’s train control system for enhanced efficiency

Finland’s Digirail project aims to transform the country’s train control system, adopting ETCS for enhanced interoperability. Led by the Ministry of Transport and Communication, Digirail brings together government agencies and stakeholders to implement ETCS nationwide. This comprehensive program includes upgrading existing tracks and developing future sections in collaboration with suppliers. The ultimate goal is to revolutionize Finland’s transportation system with a radio-based ETCS implementation without visible signals, closely integrated with the Future Railway Mobile Communication System [FRMCS] network.

Siemens Mobility upgrade Finnish trains for testing

Siemens Mobility partnered with Finnish rolling stock owner company Pääkaupunkiseudun Junakalusto Oy to conduct initial testing of ETCS in Finland as part of the Finnish DigiRail project. This collaboration equips two multiple-unit trainsets with Trainguard OBU and Automated Train Operation [ATO] over ETCS, marking the first ETCS testing in Finland according to the latest European technical specification TSI 2023, aiming to enhance rail transport efficiency and economy by offering benefits such as energy savings, environmental protection, and increased route capacity.

