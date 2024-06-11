South Western Railway awaits £50 million plus accessibility funding

Posted: 11 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

South Western Railway anticipates a £50-60 million investment in station accessibility improvements, following a UK government announcement including eight of its stations in the Access for All programme.

Credit: South Western Railway

South Western Railway (SWR) has announced that it is set to potentially benefit from a significant investment in station accessibility, following a recent UK government announcement. The Department for Transport (DfT) has included eight SWR stations in its latest Access for All (AfA) funding programme, the highest number of any train operator.

The selected stations – Ash Vale, Dorchester South, Esher, Hedge End, Kew Bridge, Raynes Park, Swanwick and Yeovil Junction – will undergo feasibility studies to determine the practicality of proposed accessibility enhancements. These improvements typically include the installation of new lifts and, in some instances, bridges to facilitate better access for all passengers.

Should these studies yield positive results, the UK government will release between £50 million and £60 million to fund the construction phase of the projects. This investment is expected to significantly improve accessibility across the SWR network, making travel easier for a broader range of passengers.

Michael Adlington, Senior Accessibility and Inclusion Manager at SWR, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to hear that our nominations for these eight stations have been successful. We work incredibly hard in collaboration with local stakeholders to submit these nominations, and so we are really pleased that SWR has secured the most successful bids of any train operator, unlocking huge investments in the communities we serve. We really appreciate the commitments made by partners through match funding contributions which will have been a key factor in securing this DfT investment. Should the feasibility studies achieve positive outcomes, customers who use these stations will benefit from transformative accessibility upgrades in the years to come.”

This development marks a significant step towards enhancing the accessibility of the South Western Railway network, ensuring that all customers can travel with greater ease and comfort.