Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!
In this week’s ‘Good News Friday’, we cover GTR’s ‘Boys Need Bins’ initiative, TPE’s special service for Taylor Swift fans and QTS Group’s achievement of the Social Value Silver Award.
GTR joins ‘Boys Need Bins’ campaign with sanitary bin initiative
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), the UK’s largest rail franchise, has announced that it has partnered with Prostate Cancer UK to support its ‘Boys Need Bins’ campaign by installing sanitary bins in all men’s staff and customer toilets across its extensive network. This initiative addresses the need for proper disposal facilities for incontinence products, benefiting men, especially those over 65 who constitute more than one-third of the demographic in the UK.
Sanitary bins have been placed in 495 male toilet cubicles across 228 stations, offices and depots within the GTR network, including Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink services.
Carl Martin, GTR’s Accessibility Lead, said: “We’re keen to reduce the anxiety experienced by male colleagues and customers with urinary incontinence, and this small but significant step aims to enhance the comfort and dignity of both colleagues and customers who may need these facilities.”
Nick Ridgman, Head of Health Information & Clinical Support at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “A man living with incontinence should be able to travel away from home without having to worry about whether he’ll be able to get rid of his used pads. Despite the fact that one in three men over 65 in the UK experience urinary incontinence, there’s a dire lack of sanitary bins in gents’ toilets and a paralysing taboo stopping people from speaking up about it.”
TransPennine Express adds late-night service for Taylor Swift fans
