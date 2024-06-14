Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

TransPennine Express (TPE) has announced an additional late-night service between Liverpool and Manchester on 15 June 2024, to accommodate fans attending Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’. The move aims to facilitate a smooth journey home for concert-goers looking to cherish their experiences.

The special service will depart from Liverpool Lime Street at 23:32, stopping at Liverpool South Parkway, Warrington Central and Birchwood, before arriving at Manchester Piccadilly at 00:34. This initiative follows the recent introduction of a 00:18 direct service from Liverpool Lime Street to Manchester Victoria, included in TPE’s updated June 2024 timetable.

In addition to these travel enhancements, fans can also enjoy complimentary treats onboard during the tour dates (14 and 15 June), adding to the excitement of the event.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer this extra service to help get fans home after enjoying the concert. And as customers know all too well, it’s not a bad idea to check before you travel.”

The provision of these services underscores TPE’s efforts to cater to the needs of passengers attending major events, ensuring they have convenient and comfortable travel options available.

QTS Group achieves Silver Award for Social Value

QTS Group has announced that it has made history in the rail sector by becoming the first dedicated rail business to receive the Silver Award for Social Value from the Social Value Business. This accolade recognises QTS Group’s commitment to creating positive change across its workforce, supply chains, customers and communities.

To earn the Silver Award, QTS Group demonstrated a strong dedication to social value through tangible initiatives and measurable impacts. A standout initiative highlighted by the Social Value Quality Mark CIC is QTS Group’s community volunteering programme. Since 2023, employees have collectively volunteered over 1,400 hours to support local charities like KIND and Whiteleys Retreat, showcasing the company’s proactive approach to community engagement.

Established in 2023, QTS Group’s Social Value Committee plays a pivotal role in integrating social value principles company-wide. Comprising members from critical departments such as procurement, training and HR, the committee ensures comprehensive perspectives and effective implementation of social value strategies. Additionally, social value champions stationed across different offices amplify QTS Group’s impact, spreading awareness and maximising positive outcomes.

Emma Whyte, appointed as the Social Value Lead in April 2024, said: “QTS firmly support the implementation of social value initiatives and practices that better not only its workforce, but its supply chain and communities also. We are determined to help lead the industry into creating meaningful change and lasting social value. It’s very exciting to be a part of and I am looking forward to making a difference as part of this role.”

Through initiatives such as the QTS Skills Academy and ongoing community engagement efforts, QTS Group demonstrates a commitment to corporate social responsibility, contributing positively to the rail sector and potentially influencing broader business practices.