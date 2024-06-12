Deadline approaching for Future Labs: Train operators seek innovative start-ups

Posted: 12 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

LNER, Northern, Southeastern and TransPennine Express have set 16 June 2024 as the deadline for tech start-ups to apply to their collaborative initiative, Future Labs, aimed at innovating the rail industry.

Credit: Northern

Train operators LNER, Northern, Southeastern and TransPennine Express have announced that they have launched a collaborative initiative known as Future Labs, aimed at fostering innovation within the rail industry. Termed as ‘the train operators’ Dragons Den,’ the project invites technology start-ups to submit their ground-breaking ideas by 16 June 2024.

Future Labs, announced in April 2024, seeks to tackle both current and emerging challenges within the rail sector by providing selected applicants with access to industry data, resources and mentorship. Over a 12-week period, successful participants will have the opportunity to test and demonstrate their innovations in real-world settings.

A spokesperson representing the four operators emphasised the initiative’s goal to revolutionise the rail industry through innovative and proven solutions, stating, “Future Labs is all about transforming the rail industry through open, pioneering and proven innovation. By giving technology start-ups access to live environments and expert mentorship they can test their proposed solutions in a real-world environment. Ultimately, this is all about advancing the passenger and employee experience as well as supporting performance and operational excellence. But interested parties will have to be quick. The application process closes on Sunday 16 June.”

Interested parties are urged to visit the project’s website, www.thefuturelabs.co.uk, for further details on how to apply before the approaching deadline.