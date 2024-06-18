RIA applauds UK government decision to fund 10 new Elizabeth line trains

Posted: 18 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The UK government has confirmed funding for 10 new trains for TfL’s Elizabeth line, a move welcomed by the Railway Industry Association for its potential positive impact on the rail supply chain and future rail growth.

Credit: Railway Industry Association

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) has acknowledged the UK government’s recent decision to fund the procurement of 10 new trains for Transport for London’s (TfL) Elizabeth line. This development marks a notable step in enhancing the country’s rail infrastructure.

RIA has been actively advocating for more decisive action on the procurement of new and refurbished train fleets. Over the years, the trade association has released multiple reports and engaged with Members of Parliament to emphasise the need for a proactive approach to rolling stock procurement as part of a broader industrial strategy for rail.

Commenting on the government’s announcement, Railway Industry Association Chief Executive Darren Caplan said: “It is positive that the UK government has listened to calls by the Railway Industry Association and other stakeholders and confirmed funding for the procurement of new trains for Transport for London’s Elizabeth Line which will be built at Derby. The news will be welcomed by hundreds of rail businesses of all sizes, factories and jobs across the rail supply chain.”

Caplan noted that this decision would benefit various rail businesses, factories and jobs across the rail supply chain. He also pointed out that the government recognised strong passenger demand and anticipated rail growth as key factors in their decision.

Looking ahead, Caplan said: “It is good that the government specifically acknowledged the strong passenger demand and future rail growth as a reason for confirming this train order. Whoever forms the next government should heed this call and bring forward the much-needed invitations to tender for new procurements in the medium term across the railway, and listen to industry proposals which have called for a level playing field for manufacturers to bid for the £3.6 billion of upcoming work orders.”

This funding decision is viewed as a significant development for the Elizabeth line, expected to enhance TfL’s operational capacity and contribute to the broader rail manufacturing sector in the UK.