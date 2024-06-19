Southeastern launches largest recruitment drive in company history

0 SHARES

Posted: 19 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Southeastern launches its largest recruitment effort ever, aiming to diversify its workforce and encourage new career paths in the rail industry through comprehensive training and inclusive hiring practices.

Credit: Southeastern

Southeastern has announced that it has embarked on its most ambitious recruitment effort to date, aiming to attract a diverse range of individuals to careers within the rail industry. With opportunities spanning various roles including trainee drivers, station staff, Railway Enforcement and Protection, On-board Managers, Train Conductors, Engineers, management positions and specialised careers, Southeastern is set to hire over 570 new employees.

The initiative is supported by an advertising campaign designed to engage communities traditionally underrepresented in rail careers. The campaign includes ‘Day in the Life’ videos featuring current employees, offering a glimpse into the varied and fulfilling experiences of working at Southeastern.

Steve Foster, Southeastern’s People Director, said: “We know that some people think that they need experience in the railway or specific qualifications. That is rarely the case and for many jobs we provide full training. We are interested in applicants who have the right mindset. There are many talented potential employees out there who could have a rewarding and enjoyable career working in a wide range of roles across our network and I would encourage them to take a look at the opportunities we have available and to get in touch.”

Tom Blendell, featured in the campaign as a Railway Enforcement Officer, shared his positive experiences, stating, “The mix between family life and work life is brilliant and the team I work in is one of the reasons that I come to work. If I can do it, you can do it too.”

Southeastern‘s recruitment drive aligns with its broader vision to build a more reliable and sustainable railway network, essential for serving one of the country’s largest and busiest rail networks. With expectations to nearly double its typical annual recruitment to meet growing demand, Southeastern aims to cultivate a workforce that not only supports its operational needs but also reflects the rich diversity of the communities it serves.

Prospective applicants interested in joining Southeastern are encouraged to explore the range of opportunities available and reach out to discover how they can contribute to shaping the future of rail transportation in the UK.